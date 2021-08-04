Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Adventurer aims to be first man with Parkinson’s to climb Everest

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 10:04 am
Alex Flynn on the Kungsladen Trail in the Swedish Arctic (Scott Gilmore)
Alex Flynn on the Kungsladen Trail in the Swedish Arctic (Scott Gilmore)

An adventurer who has raised nearly £400,000 for charity is aiming to become the first person with Parkinson’s to climb Mount Everest.

Alex Flynn, who was 36 when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2008, has raised around £385,000 towards researching the disease through a series of punishing challenges in extreme conditions around the world over the last 10 years.

During the first coronavirus lockdown last year, Mr Flynn, 49, continued his efforts by climbing the height of Everest twice as he undertook a marathon on the stairs in his home.

Alex Flynn after completing his double Everest challenge
Alex Flynn climbed twice the height of Everest on his own stairs (10MillionMetres)

Now he is aiming to climb the mountain for real, and hopes to inspire other people with Parkinson’s in the process.

He told the PA news agency: “My main reason for doing all of this is because, intrinsically, with neurological disease, your world gets incrementally smaller day by day.

“You lose your power of speech, your power to walk, write, have sex – I haven’t quite got there yet – and everything else that everybody in the world takes for granted.”

He added: “I want to give back some kind of hope that ‘if Alex can get up a bloody mountain, then I can get across my living room’ is what I want to hear them say, ‘I can take on something that is my Everest’, whether that’s walking down the shops, or walking past people who stop and stare at you, because you’re walking like a crazy thing or a robot, or having difficulty counting out the money in your hand.”

Alex Flynn taking part in the Marathon des Sables in the Sahara desert
Among the challenges Alex Flynn has undertaken is the Marathon des Sables in the Sahara desert (Mark Gillett/Jungle Moon)

The challenges Mr Flynn has undertaken previously include a 160-mile run in the Bavarian Alps, an ultra marathon in the Saraha desert, a 450km expedition in the Swedish Arctic and a 3,256-mile voyage across the United States by bike, kayak and on foot.

On top of the inspirational effect they can have on others, he sees the challenges has having multiple benefits for himself.

He said: “The ability to do these challenges has kept my self confidence and self worth going, yes, but then the also the extreme exercise I think has been exceptionally beneficial in stopping my deterioration or slowing my deterioration down.”

Mr Flynn, from Wantage in Oxfordshire, intends to scale Everest next April, with climbs up Mont Blanc, Mera Peak and Himlung Himal scheduled for this autumn to help him acclimatise to altitude.

He hopes to raise more money for Parkinson’s research, in the hope that a cure will be found in the relatively near future.

He cites a two-year-old boy diagnosed in 2016 as a particular inspiration.

Alex Flynn kayaking during the Trans-America Challenge
Alex Flynn kayaked across Lake Erie during his Trans-America Challenge (10MillionMetres)

He said: “Just imagine what that kid’s gonna go through at school – his peers, the names he’s going to be called, the bullying he’s going to encounter just because he’s different.

“That makes me mad.”

He hopes the money he raises will help that young boy one day to be cured of the illness.

He said: “To be able to give that child who was diagnosed back in 2016 and others the ability to say ‘I used to have Parkinson’s’ – that would be truly f****** amazing.”

To donate, go to gofund.me/18e1a208

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal