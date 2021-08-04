Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Canadian diver surprised with proposal as she returns home from Olympics

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 12:22 pm
Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu of Canada with the silver medals they won in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard final (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Olympic diver Jennifer Abel was surprised by a proposal from her partner after flying home from Tokyo.

The 29-year-old, who won a silver medal in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event, was met by professional boxer David Lemieux as she returned to Canada on Monday.

A video on Ms Abel’s Instagram showed Mr Lemieux greeting her at the airport before going down on one knee.

Posting the video along with a photo of the couple, Ms Abel wrote: “I said yes to my soulmate”, while Mr Lemieux said he was “proud to call you my woman”.

Ms Abel won the silver medal along with teammate Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu on July 25.

Shi Tingmao and Wang Han took gold for China in the event.

