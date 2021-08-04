News / UK Canadian diver surprised with proposal as she returns home from Olympics By Press Association August 4, 2021, 12:22 pm Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu of Canada with the silver medals they won in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard final (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP) Olympic diver Jennifer Abel was surprised by a proposal from her partner after flying home from Tokyo. The 29-year-old, who won a silver medal in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event, was met by professional boxer David Lemieux as she returned to Canada on Monday. From an Olympic medal 🥈 in Tokyo to a diamond ring 💍 back home 🇨🇦, @JennAbel91 has a lot to celebrate 🥰🎥: @JennAbel91 / Instagram pic.twitter.com/xUOB5vsy70— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 4, 2021 A video on Ms Abel’s Instagram showed Mr Lemieux greeting her at the airport before going down on one knee. Posting the video along with a photo of the couple, Ms Abel wrote: “I said yes to my soulmate”, while Mr Lemieux said he was “proud to call you my woman”. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jennifer Abel || Olympic diver (@jennabel91) Ms Abel won the silver medal along with teammate Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu on July 25. Shi Tingmao and Wang Han took gold for China in the event. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Another Olympic medal for Jack Laugher with bronze in springboard final Tom Daley knits in the stands during women’s Olympic diving final