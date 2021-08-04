Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Thousands on Twitter congratulate disabled man for landing first job

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 12:59 pm
Justin, a 25-year-old from Boston in the US, has been congratulated by thousands after sharing his good news (@syndrome22q1/Twitter)
Justin, a 25-year-old from Boston in the US, has been congratulated by thousands after sharing his good news (@syndrome22q1/Twitter)

A man with a genetic disorder has said he feels “happy and shocked” after thousands of people on Twitter congratulated him for landing his first job.

Justin G, who did not wish to share his second name, went viral overnight after he tweeted about landing his new position.

“I am in a loss of words and do not know what to say other then lets party,” the 25-year-old from Boston, Massachusetts, wrote in the post, which has more than 24,000 likes.

“This is my first ever job in my whole life I wont let my disability stop me.”

Justin’s role will see him creating social media posts for Charge Across America, a TV docuseries about racing electric vehicles, and he is set to start on Monday or Tuesday next week.

DiGeorge syndrome, also known as 22Q syndrome, is a disorder where part of a person’s 22nd chromosome is missing.

The disorder has a number of symptoms, but for Justin it has given him heart issues and learning difficulties.

“I want to share people with special needs you can a job and you can’t let your disability get in the way,” Justin told the PA news agency.

“I feel so amazing the internet is celebrating my success… I felt so, so, so happy and shocked when I was getting tons of support.

“It made me more confident in myself to keep going and pushing.”

This is not the first time Justin has gone viral – he has received thousands of messages, likes and shares at different times, sometimes when he has asked Twitter users to say hello to him or wish him a happy birthday.

Among a number of celebrities to send him greetings or messages of support are talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and billionaire Mark Cuban.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]