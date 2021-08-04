Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Senior diplomat was responsible for loss of secret MoD papers

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 1:22 pm
(Tim Ireland/PA)
(Tim Ireland/PA)

A senior diplomat has been named as the official responsible for losing secret Ministry of Defence papers.

An investigation into how the documents ended up at a Kent bus stop found no evidence of espionage but blamed an individual blunder.

The official responsible has been widely reported as Angus Lapsley, who was on secondment to the MoD from the Foreign Office.

The papers included documents relating to the likely reaction of the Russians to the passage of Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender through waters off the coast of Crimea and to the UK military presence in Afghanistan.

Russian forces fire warning shots at Royal Navy destroyer
The papers contained details about HMS Defender’s voyage off Crimea (Ben Mitchell/PA)

The Guardian reported that Mr Lapsley was being lined up to be appointed the UK’s ambassador to Nato at the time of the incident in June.

He was working as director general of strategy and international, responsible for defence policy on Nato and the Euro-Atlantic area.

But following the loss of the papers he was removed from “sensitive work” and had his security clearance suspended pending a full review.

A department spokesman said: “The MoD takes the protection of its information extremely seriously.

“The investigation has independently confirmed the circumstances of the loss and the manner in which it occurred.

“The investigation has confidence that all secret papers were recovered, there was no evidence of espionage and there has been no compromise of the documents by adversaries.

“The individual concerned has been removed from sensitive work and has already had their security clearance suspending pending a full review.”

