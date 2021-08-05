Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Two adults and a teenager charged over death of five-year-old Logan Mwangi

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 1:33 am Updated: August 5, 2021, 8:56 am
Tributes left at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, south Wales, near to where five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found dead in the Ogmore River (Ben Birchall/PA)
Police have charged two adults and a 13-year-old boy over the death of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, who was found dead in a river in South Wales last week.

John Cole, 39, of Sarn, Bridgend, has been charged with murder, South Wales Police said.

Cole, 30-year-old Angharad Williamson, also from Sarn, and a 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, have been jointly charged with perverting the course of justice.

Police said all three have been remanded in custody and will appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Logan’s body was found in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend on Saturday after police were called to a report of a missing child.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital, where it was confirmed he had died.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea said: “This is a very harrowing case for all involved and I extend my deepest sympathies to Logan’s family and friends.

“This remains an extensive and sensitive investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team and I am grateful to the local community for its support and understanding while we have continued to gather evidence across several scenes.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to the incident to contact the Major Crime Investigation Team.”

Police forensic officers at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, South Wales, near to where Logan was found dead (Ben Birchall/PA)

Family friends have paid tribute to Logan, who they described as “kind, funny, polite, handsome & clever”, on social media.

People arrived throughout Sunday and Monday to lay flowers, tributes, toys and teddies in front of the police cordon by the river.

Many of those who came to lay tributes said they did not know Logan or his family but travelled to the area after hearing news of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police via mipp.police.uk.

Alternatively, they can call 101 quoting reference number 2100268674.

