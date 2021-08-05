Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

What the papers say – August 5

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 3:51 am
What the papers say – August 5 (PA)
Changes to travel rules in England lead many of Thursday’s papers, while pictures of Meghan and Team GB’s medallists also feature on the front pages.

The Times writes about a “boost for summer getaways” as vaccinated travellers to France, Dubai and India can avoid having to quarantine on their return to England.

While The Daily Telegraph leads with holidays to France being “back on” following a “significant removal of restrictions on foreign travel”.

The Guardian says millions of Britons have been given a “boost” but added the decision will “raise questions about whether the government is being complacent about the spread of the Beta variant”.

The Daily Mirror carries the headline “French reconnection”, the Daily Express speaks of summer being “saved” and the i writes about the changes opening up holidays.

Metro leads on covronavirus, with all 16 and 17-year-olds being offered their first doses of vaccine before they return to school, while the Daily Mail says children as young as 12 will be offered jabs.

The Independent writes a “blueprint” for responding to a coronavirus outbreak was drawn up in 2005 but the plan was “lost” and never acted upon when Covid-19 began to take hold.

The Financial Times says the World Health Organisation has called for a “global moratorium” on booster shots as long as poorer nations are struggling for access to vaccines.

And the Daily Star carries the success of Sky Brown and the potential impact on skateboarding in the UK.

