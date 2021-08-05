Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

New measures to tackle difficulties in applying for a blue badge parking permit

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 3:44 pm
Measures are being introduced to tackle issues faced by disabled motorists applying for blue badge permits (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Difficulties faced by disabled motorists applying for blue badge parking permits in England will be tackled with a series of new measures, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

In 2019 the eligibility criteria was extended to include people with hidden disabilities, but many struggle to provide the correct evidence to support their request.

The DfT said it has accepted all the recommendations put forward by a review of the scheme conducted by Valtech Ltd, which provides an online service for applicants.

These include providing guidance to drivers and medical experts about what evidence is required to support applications, which are made to councils or on the gov.uk website.

Motorists could be allowed to submit video evidence to provide better context to their situation.

The DfT will share best practice of assessment styles across local authorities, and monitor approval rates.

Accessibility minister Chris Heaton-Harris said the recommendations are “relatively small things but added together they will make quite a fundamental difference to the slickness of the process of applying for a blue badge”.

He told the PA news agency that the Government wants to make the procedure “more uniform between local authorities so people can understand what they’re doing wherever they’re doing it around the country”.

He went on: “It’s actually one of those things that comes up a lot, whether an MP can help a constituent through the process of the blue badge scheme.

“Hopefully this will make it easier.”

In May last year the DfT said more than 2.8 million people in the UK held a blue badge.

The badges are designed to help people access shops and services by allowing them to park closer to their destination.

Depending on the location, the permits often enable holders to park free of charge in pay-and-display bays and for up to three hours on single and double yellow lines.

In London they can be used to apply for an exemption from the Congestion Charge.

