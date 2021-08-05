Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Olympic champion Whitlock voices support for Biles after mental health worries

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 5:23 pm
Olympic gold medal gymnast Max Whitlock at South Essex Gymnastics Club in Basildon where he trains (Ian West/PA)
Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock has voiced his support for Simone Biles after the US star pulled out of events in Tokyo to protect her mental health.

The three-time gold medallist said it was the “right decision” for Biles, and will have an impact on others who find themselves in similar situations.

Speaking at a homecoming event on Thursday following his success in the men’s pommel horse competition at Tokyo 2020, Whitlock said: “She made that decision based on how she thought she’d get the most out of herself and, looking at the bigger picture, she’s said she wants to continue to Paris.

“It was the right decision for her and I think this will make an impact on a lot of people in terms of them feeling OK that they can make the decision for themselves and not get so much judgment for that decision as well.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Olympic gold medal gymnast Max Whitlock shows off his skills (Ian West/PA)

“I know that the support is out there and it’s getting more and more and I think that decisions that people like Simone have made now can only take it more into the limelight.”

Biles won her seventh Olympic medal on Tuesday when she took bronze on the women’s beam.

The achievement came after she withdrew from the women’s team final last week, as well as three of the four individual finals for which she had qualified.

On a visit to South Essex Gymnastics Club where he trains, Whitlock coached some young gymnasts before answering their questions about his success in Japan.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “I think even a chance just to hold an Olympic medal for a young child is hugely impactful and I think that can really set them up and think ‘maybe I want that one day’.

“When I was young, it wasn’t the case that there were many people ahead in terms of who you can look up to.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Max Whitlock talked to youngsters at the club (Ian West/PA)

“I think the impact that [having senior gymnasts around] would’ve had on me is incredible so if I can offer that and help out where I can, then I am up for it.”

Whitlock won gold in the men’s pommel horse gymnastics in Tokyo to add to the two he won in Rio in 2016.

It was the sixth Olympic medal of his career overall, making him one of Britain’s most successful Olympians.

The 28-year-old, from Hertfordshire, said that despite the peak of a gymnast usually being 22 or 23, he is resting ahead of training to reach the Paris 2024 games when he will be 31 and aiming to retain his pommel horse title.

