Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 1, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 2-5) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 37 (12%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 275 (87%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Lincoln continues to have the highest rate, with 751 new cases in the seven days to August 1 – the equivalent of 756.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 357.5 in the seven days to July 25.

Exeter has the second highest rate, up from 371.4 to 575.3, with 756 new cases.

Hull has the third highest rate, up from 490.0 to 543.5, with 1,412 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Lincoln (up from 357.5 to 756.3)

Exeter (371.4 to 575.3)

North Kesteven (233.5 to 437.1)

Norwich (313.7 to 429.7)

Breckland (147.9 to 252.2)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 5 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 1; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 25.

Lincoln, 756.3, (751), 357.5, (355)

Exeter, 575.3, (756), 371.4, (488)

Hull, 543.5, (1412), 490.0, (1273)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 517.5, (2046), 448.2, (1772)

Sheffield, 494.8, (2894), 415.3, (2429)

Blackpool, 494.1, (689), 612.4, (854)

Middlesbrough, 472.4, (666), 796.6, (1123)

North East Lincolnshire, 461.3, (736), 601.0, (959)

North Kesteven, 437.1, (511), 233.5, (273)

Brighton and Hove, 436.6, (1270), 352.4, (1025)

Mansfield, 436.4, (477), 431.8, (472)

Torbay, 433.0, (590), 452.8, (617)

Plymouth, 431.9, (1132), 513.5, (1346)

Norwich, 429.7, (604), 313.7, (441)

Stockton-on-Tees, 427.2, (843), 683.6, (1349)

Bristol, 409.0, (1895), 490.3, (2272)

Rushcliffe, 407.8, (486), 459.8, (548)

Salford, 406.4, (1052), 488.0, (1263)

Redcar and Cleveland, 403.9, (554), 767.0, (1052)

Southampton, 398.8, (1007), 419.0, (1058)

Calderdale, 391.6, (828), 413.3, (874)

Newark and Sherwood, 388.8, (476), 481.1, (589)

Knowsley, 384.5, (580), 373.2, (563)

Leeds, 383.0, (3038), 435.7, (3456)

East Hertfordshire, 380.6, (570), 348.6, (522)

Nottingham, 374.0, (1245), 429.3, (1429)

Wakefield, 368.1, (1282), 502.1, (1749)

Rotherham, 362.5, (962), 426.9, (1133)

Doncaster, 358.5, (1118), 572.3, (1785)

Darlington, 357.7, (382), 591.7, (632)

Bassetlaw, 357.6, (420), 484.4, (569)

Liverpool, 353.6, (1761), 374.3, (1864)

St. Helens, 352.7, (637), 401.5, (725)

Kettering, 352.7, (359), 357.6, (364)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 351.1, (650), 422.4, (782)

Cambridge, 347.8, (434), 295.7, (369)

Gedling, 346.9, (409), 423.3, (499)

Leicester, 346.7, (1228), 323.8, (1147)

Bolsover, 346.3, (279), 342.6, (276)

Ashfield, 344.8, (441), 406.5, (520)

South Tyneside, 344.4, (520), 604.1, (912)

Cheltenham, 340.5, (396), 274.3, (319)

Solihull, 339.2, (734), 461.7, (999)

Manchester, 338.8, (1873), 388.5, (2148)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 338.2, (1024), 464.3, (1406)

Blaby, 334.9, (340), 363.5, (369)

Peterborough, 329.3, (666), 273.4, (553)

North East Derbyshire, 328.2, (333), 400.1, (406)

Burnley, 327.3, (291), 426.2, (379)

Swindon, 327.2, (727), 343.8, (764)

Warrington, 326.6, (686), 394.7, (829)

Oldham, 325.2, (771), 471.9, (1119)

Kirklees, 324.7, (1428), 325.2, (1430)

North Tyneside, 323.2, (672), 462.7, (962)

Barnsley, 322.8, (797), 468.3, (1156)

West Lancashire, 321.9, (368), 373.6, (427)

Sandwell, 321.8, (1057), 374.8, (1231)

Lambeth, 320.8, (1046), 400.3, (1305)

South Norfolk, 319.4, (450), 236.4, (333)

Corby, 318.5, (230), 383.6, (277)

Wyre, 317.6, (356), 448.7, (503)

Hartlepool, 317.1, (297), 579.7, (543)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 315.7, (1077), 417.1, (1423)

West Lindsey, 314.6, (301), 238.3, (228)

Bath and North East Somerset, 313.0, (605), 374.1, (723)

Gateshead, 312.8, (632), 469.2, (948)

Eastleigh, 311.4, (416), 338.4, (452)

Northampton, 310.3, (697), 350.8, (788)

Birmingham, 309.8, (3537), 371.0, (4236)

Portsmouth, 309.4, (665), 387.6, (833)

Medway, 308.0, (858), 367.3, (1023)

North West Leicestershire, 307.9, (319), 341.7, (354)

South Gloucestershire, 307.6, (877), 511.4, (1458)

North Lincolnshire, 306.5, (528), 319.2, (550)

Sefton, 306.1, (846), 337.5, (933)

Rutland, 305.6, (122), 260.5, (104)

Broxtowe, 305.2, (348), 367.4, (419)

Sunderland, 304.6, (846), 547.7, (1521)

Teignbridge, 303.4, (407), 317.5, (426)

Ealing, 302.2, (1033), 344.1, (1176)

Fylde, 299.6, (242), 497.6, (402)

Bradford, 297.7, (1607), 437.8, (2363)

Preston, 296.2, (424), 436.7, (625)

Crawley, 294.5, (331), 357.6, (402)

Gloucester, 294.3, (380), 368.6, (476)

Selby, 293.5, (266), 350.9, (318)

Brent, 293.2, (967), 345.4, (1139)

Milton Keynes, 291.7, (786), 288.7, (778)

East Devon, 290.5, (425), 302.8, (443)

Wandsworth, 290.3, (957), 426.2, (1405)

Chichester, 288.1, (349), 317.8, (385)

Islington, 287.5, (697), 355.5, (862)

Wolverhampton, 287.1, (756), 352.0, (927)

Southwark, 286.7, (914), 392.1, (1250)

Stockport, 286.6, (841), 400.4, (1175)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 285.5, (323), 286.4, (324)

Wirral, 285.5, (925), 345.1, (1118)

Harrow, 284.7, (715), 321.3, (807)

High Peak, 282.7, (262), 282.7, (262)

Erewash, 282.6, (326), 345.0, (398)

Hackney and City of London, 282.3, (821), 346.2, (1007)

Lewisham, 282.2, (863), 318.5, (974)

Wellingborough, 281.0, (224), 335.0, (267)

Scarborough, 280.4, (305), 374.2, (407)

Barrow-in-Furness, 280.4, (188), 392.3, (263)

Dorset, 280.3, (1061), 244.1, (924)

Hertsmere, 279.3, (293), 372.7, (391)

Oxford, 278.8, (425), 320.7, (489)

Waltham Forest, 277.6, (769), 328.2, (909)

Walsall, 277.4, (792), 337.3, (963)

Halton, 277.4, (359), 326.1, (422)

Greenwich, 276.8, (797), 329.2, (948)

Watford, 276.5, (267), 377.9, (365)

Coventry, 275.1, (1022), 385.7, (1433)

Tower Hamlets, 275.0, (893), 323.3, (1050)

Haringey, 274.0, (736), 336.5, (904)

Rochdale, 273.8, (609), 462.2, (1028)

Three Rivers, 273.2, (255), 446.8, (417)

Trafford, 272.6, (647), 380.0, (902)

Broxbourne, 272.4, (265), 417.4, (406)

Bury, 272.3, (520), 365.5, (698)

Broadland, 272.2, (356), 222.5, (291)

Tameside, 272.0, (616), 442.8, (1003)

Dudley, 271.8, (874), 381.5, (1227)

Harlow, 271.1, (236), 407.7, (355)

Mid Devon, 269.7, (222), 230.8, (190)

Newham, 269.6, (952), 263.9, (932)

County Durham, 269.2, (1427), 454.6, (2410)

East Lindsey, 268.8, (381), 268.8, (381)

Copeland, 268.4, (183), 555.9, (379)

Harrogate, 268.0, (431), 314.0, (505)

Tamworth, 267.3, (205), 370.3, (284)

Harborough, 266.5, (250), 288.9, (271)

Dartford, 266.4, (300), 397.8, (448)

Adur, 265.9, (171), 311.0, (200)

Tunbridge Wells, 265.3, (315), 271.2, (322)

North Warwickshire, 265.1, (173), 387.7, (253)

Northumberland, 264.9, (854), 390.2, (1258)

Cheshire West and Chester, 264.4, (907), 302.0, (1036)

Bedford, 264.3, (458), 343.4, (595)

Great Yarmouth, 263.8, (262), 392.6, (390)

Bromsgrove, 263.3, (263), 397.5, (397)

Thurrock, 263.3, (459), 348.7, (608)

Charnwood, 263.1, (489), 329.3, (612)

Croydon, 262.2, (1014), 330.2, (1277)

Boston, 262.2, (184), 340.6, (239)

Worthing, 260.5, (288), 295.7, (327)

Fareham, 259.8, (302), 260.7, (303)

York, 259.7, (547), 261.1, (550)

Uttlesford, 259.6, (237), 313.3, (286)

Central Bedfordshire, 259.1, (748), 371.0, (1071)

East Staffordshire, 258.9, (310), 306.5, (367)

Richmondshire, 258.7, (139), 323.8, (174)

Epping Forest, 258.2, (340), 388.8, (512)

Redbridge, 258.2, (788), 261.8, (799)

South Staffordshire, 257.0, (289), 350.4, (394)

Stroud, 256.7, (308), 305.9, (367)

Chesterfield, 256.4, (269), 379.4, (398)

Torridge, 256.3, (175), 306.2, (209)

Stevenage, 256.1, (225), 329.0, (289)

Wychavon, 255.7, (331), 269.6, (349)

Wiltshire, 255.6, (1278), 290.2, (1451)

Somerset West and Taunton, 255.3, (396), 182.4, (283)

Hambleton, 254.4, (233), 404.0, (370)

Havering, 253.9, (659), 330.6, (858)

Kensington and Chelsea, 253.6, (396), 287.6, (449)

Redditch, 253.3, (216), 360.1, (307)

East Northamptonshire, 252.8, (239), 330.1, (312)

Oadby and Wigston, 252.6, (144), 319.2, (182)

Breckland, 252.2, (353), 147.9, (207)

Hounslow, 251.9, (684), 316.0, (858)

Rugby, 251.5, (274), 365.4, (398)

Reading, 250.3, (405), 284.3, (460)

Southend-on-Sea, 250.1, (458), 374.1, (685)

North Hertfordshire, 250.1, (334), 294.2, (393)

South Kesteven, 250.0, (356), 208.5, (297)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 249.7, (1428), 282.8, (1617)

Luton, 249.7, (532), 309.3, (659)

Tandridge, 249.6, (220), 270.1, (238)

Welwyn Hatfield, 248.7, (306), 338.1, (416)

Derby, 248.3, (639), 289.9, (746)

Bromley, 248.2, (825), 339.7, (1129)

South Derbyshire, 248.0, (266), 253.6, (272)

Merton, 247.9, (512), 309.4, (639)

New Forest, 247.1, (445), 235.4, (424)

Wyre Forest, 246.8, (250), 302.1, (306)

Colchester, 246.5, (480), 359.5, (700)

Bexley, 246.5, (612), 378.2, (939)

Richmond upon Thames, 246.4, (488), 325.7, (645)

Worcester, 246.0, (249), 388.3, (393)

Westminster, 245.7, (642), 308.1, (805)

Mid Sussex, 245.7, (371), 268.8, (406)

Wigan, 245.5, (807), 440.3, (1447)

Tewkesbury, 245.2, (233), 211.5, (201)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 244.8, (318), 430.4, (559)

South Hams, 244.8, (213), 275.8, (240)

Chorley, 244.5, (289), 388.3, (459)

Barnet, 243.5, (964), 345.1, (1366)

Derbyshire Dales, 243.3, (176), 322.2, (233)

Sevenoaks, 242.7, (293), 352.8, (426)

East Suffolk, 240.9, (601), 182.4, (455)

North Devon, 240.9, (234), 347.9, (338)

Gosport, 240.5, (204), 299.4, (254)

Cheshire East, 240.3, (923), 341.5, (1312)

Elmbridge, 239.8, (328), 274.9, (376)

Gravesham, 239.4, (256), 350.7, (375)

Hillingdon, 238.9, (733), 310.9, (954)

Spelthorne, 238.4, (238), 320.5, (320)

Craven, 238.0, (136), 385.0, (220)

Pendle, 237.8, (219), 320.3, (295)

Havant, 234.5, (296), 296.3, (374)

South Cambridgeshire, 233.2, (371), 232.0, (369)

Wycombe, 233.0, (407), 326.4, (570)

South Ribble, 232.9, (258), 433.3, (480)

Huntingdonshire, 232.6, (414), 274.2, (488)

Barking and Dagenham, 231.1, (492), 261.6, (557)

Winchester, 230.7, (288), 281.9, (352)

Kingston upon Thames, 230.4, (409), 268.2, (476)

Bracknell Forest, 229.3, (281), 321.5, (394)

Horsham, 228.8, (329), 213.5, (307)

Arun, 228.3, (367), 385.1, (619)

Daventry, 228.0, (196), 272.3, (234)

Chelmsford, 227.0, (405), 382.9, (683)

Stratford-on-Avon, 226.8, (295), 233.7, (304)

Wokingham, 226.2, (387), 309.7, (530)

Epsom and Ewell, 225.7, (182), 292.7, (236)

Hart, 225.6, (219), 317.3, (308)

Hastings, 225.6, (209), 260.1, (241)

Dacorum, 224.9, (348), 338.6, (524)

Sutton, 223.9, (462), 315.5, (651)

Camden, 222.6, (601), 308.9, (834)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 222.6, (337), 268.1, (406)

Test Valley, 220.4, (278), 330.5, (417)

Tonbridge and Malling, 220.2, (291), 398.0, (526)

Lewes, 219.8, (227), 211.1, (218)

Stoke-on-Trent, 219.2, (562), 344.8, (884)

Telford and Wrekin, 219.1, (394), 357.0, (642)

South Bucks, 218.4, (153), 332.7, (233)

Canterbury, 217.7, (360), 217.1, (359)

Cannock Chase, 217.3, (219), 342.4, (345)

North Somerset, 217.2, (467), 343.2, (738)

Woking, 215.3, (217), 258.9, (261)

St Albans, 214.9, (319), 359.0, (533)

Runnymede, 214.7, (192), 236.0, (211)

Reigate and Banstead, 214.5, (319), 309.2, (460)

Ipswich, 214.0, (293), 244.0, (334)

East Cambridgeshire, 213.7, (192), 177.0, (159)

North Norfolk, 213.7, (224), 201.3, (211)

Hyndburn, 213.5, (173), 341.8, (277)

Chiltern, 212.7, (204), 339.8, (326)

West Berkshire, 210.8, (334), 244.9, (388)

Amber Valley, 210.7, (270), 325.4, (417)

Lichfield, 209.1, (219), 323.6, (339)

Basildon, 208.9, (391), 356.3, (667)

Lancaster, 208.2, (304), 352.6, (515)

Sedgemoor, 207.8, (256), 207.8, (256)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 207.8, (269), 295.1, (382)

South Northamptonshire, 207.4, (196), 364.1, (344)

Brentwood, 206.4, (159), 335.0, (258)

Braintree, 205.1, (313), 277.8, (424)

Rochford, 204.9, (179), 377.7, (330)

Castle Point, 204.7, (185), 372.9, (337)

Warwick, 203.1, (292), 336.7, (484)

Thanet, 202.2, (287), 161.4, (229)

Slough, 202.0, (302), 236.1, (353)

Maidstone, 201.9, (347), 349.8, (601)

Mid Suffolk, 199.2, (207), 206.9, (215)

Cherwell, 198.0, (298), 267.1, (402)

Enfield, 197.4, (659), 270.8, (904)

Babergh, 196.7, (181), 236.9, (218)

Rossendale, 195.9, (140), 348.3, (249)

Ashford, 195.3, (254), 247.6, (322)

Basingstoke and Deane, 194.2, (343), 322.8, (570)

Vale of White Horse, 194.1, (264), 227.9, (310)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 193.0, (190), 373.9, (368)

Bolton, 189.5, (545), 337.3, (970)

Wealden, 188.9, (305), 224.2, (362)

Guildford, 187.9, (280), 249.7, (372)

West Suffolk, 187.7, (336), 201.1, (360)

Tendring, 187.0, (274), 331.6, (486)

West Oxfordshire, 186.2, (206), 246.7, (273)

Ribble Valley, 183.9, (112), 285.8, (174)

Mendip, 182.5, (211), 271.7, (314)

Stafford, 182.1, (250), 284.8, (391)

Aylesbury Vale, 182.0, (363), 240.2, (479)

Waverley, 181.3, (229), 229.6, (290)

Allerdale, 180.0, (176), 394.8, (386)

Mole Valley, 180.0, (157), 271.6, (237)

Surrey Heath, 179.2, (160), 234.0, (209)

Melton, 177.7, (91), 291.0, (149)

Cotswold, 176.9, (159), 218.1, (196)

Rushmoor, 176.5, (167), 218.8, (207)

South Oxfordshire, 174.6, (248), 207.0, (294)

East Hampshire, 173.3, (212), 229.7, (281)

Dover, 172.7, (204), 208.2, (246)

South Lakeland, 171.3, (180), 297.8, (313)

Forest of Dean, 168.2, (146), 237.4, (206)

Folkestone and Hythe, 165.5, (187), 239.8, (271)

South Somerset, 163.9, (276), 256.6, (432)

Eastbourne, 163.9, (170), 222.7, (231)

South Holland, 158.9, (151), 198.9, (189)

Ryedale, 158.9, (88), 227.5, (126)

Maldon, 158.6, (103), 351.2, (228)

Swale, 156.6, (235), 287.8, (432)

Shropshire, 155.7, (503), 220.3, (712)

Carlisle, 154.6, (168), 316.5, (344)

Rother, 154.0, (148), 212.3, (204)

Blackburn with Darwen, 153.6, (230), 297.9, (446)

Fenland, 149.2, (152), 217.0, (221)

Isle of Wight, 148.8, (211), 247.6, (351)

West Devon, 147.0, (82), 200.7, (112)

Malvern Hills, 139.8, (110), 222.4, (175)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 135.4, (205), 158.5, (240)

Herefordshire, 133.3, (257), 207.5, (400)

Eden, 99.5, (53), 185.9, (99)