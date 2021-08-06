Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021
News / UK

Big Issue vendors in training for London Marathon

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 9:46 am Updated: August 6, 2021, 3:13 pm
Big Issue vendors Lee Welham (right) and Andre Rostant are in training (Dale Brodie Creative Ltd/PA)
Two Big Issue vendors are in training for the London Marathon, aiming to raise money for the magazine‘s foundation.

Lee Welham, from Cambridge, and London-based Andre Rostant have already raised £400 ahead of the event in October.

Mr Rostant said: “Beyond selling, the foundation provides logistical support that it can be hard to find elsewhere.

“They can guide you to the best services or do something like help you get a suit if you need one for an interview.

“The foundation is a facilitator.”

Mr Rostant took up selling the magazine in 2012 to support his family after they lost their home.

Lee Welham and Andre Rostant
Lee Welham (right) and Andre Rostant have already raised £400 (Dale Brodie Creative Ltd/PA)

The foundation helped him secure a part-time job as an office assistant at a law firm where he works three days a week, while topping up his income by selling The Big Issue.

Mr Welham said: “We got looked after during lockdown.

“Without the support of The Big Issue we would have been screwed.”

The Big Issue Foundation provided Mr Welham with financial support after he found universal credit alone was too little to make ends meet.

“Vendors don’t have ID or a bank account or even a phone.

“These things can be life changing and The Big Issue Foundation gives them everything they need.”

