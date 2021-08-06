Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Prime Minister pays tribute to Sandhurst cadets as they complete training

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 1:59 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Sovereign’s Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Prime Minister has paid tribute to military cadets for completing their training at Sandhurst.

On Friday Boris Johnson attended the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as the Queen’s representative to watch 243 cadets commissioned as army officers.

Addressing the crowd, Mr Johnson acknowledged the army’s role constructing vaccine centres during the pandemic while praising the training received at the military academy.

He said: “To those of you who will help to lead the British Army, thank you for what you are going to do to uphold the values of this country: freedom, democracy, human rights, the rule of law, bravery.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Steve Parsons/PA)
“Persevering in some of the most difficult and dangerous places in the world, and in this country too when there are flood defences to be dug, when there are hospitals to be built and patients to be airlifted from remote Hebridean islands.

“When there are vaccine centres to be constructed with lightning speed, and thousands upon thousands of lives to be saved here in the UK, we know that we can rely on the men and women of the British army and the leadership that has been acquired here at Sandhurst.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the exacting nature of the Sandhurst course and thanked the cadets for persevering.

After describing and joking about some of the challenges the cadets may have faced, he said “you can be forgiven for a tiny second if you have said to yourself, quietly, ‘stuff this for a lark or a game of soldiers’”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was representing the Queen (Steve Parsons/PA)
Mr Johnson said that, following Britain’s history of empire and numerous conflicts around the world, the UK is now “wise enough” to understand the aim of armed forces should be peace and friendship.

He said: “After 220 years in which British armed forces have found themselves engaged for good or ill in about 163 of the 193 countries in the UN, and in which we have acquired and unbundled an empire seven times bigger than the Roman empire at its height, we in this country are wise enough and humble enough to understand that the aim of our amazing armed forces should never again be conquest and the purpose of all our military professionalism should never be war, but peace and friendship.”

