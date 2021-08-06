Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Trial date set for three people charged following death of Logan Mwangi, five

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 4:12 pm
Tributes to Logan Mwangi have been left close to where his body was found (Ben Birchall/PA)
A trial date has been set for three people charged following the death of a five-year-old boy whose body was discovered in a river in South Wales.

Logan Mwangi was found dead in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child at 5.45am on Saturday.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in the town, where it was confirmed that he had died.

John Cole, 39, of Sarn, Bridgend, appeared before Newport Crown Court on Friday afternoon charged with Logan’s murder and perverting the course of justice.

Angharad Williamson, 30, of Sarn, and a youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, also appeared before the court charged with perverting the course of justice.

Cole and the youth were present in court for the hearing, while Williamson appeared by video link.

Judge Michael Fitton told Cole and Williamson: “You are remanded in custody and you will be produced at court for the plea and trial preparation hearing.

“In terms of a trial date, what we are proposing to do is to list the case for trial on January 31 next year.”

He listed the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing, which will take place in front of Mrs Justice Jefford, on November 12.

The judge remanded both Cole and Williamson into custody and the youth into the care of the local authority.

Charges allege that Cole murdered Logan between July 28 and August 1.

Cole, Williamson and the youth are alleged to have perverted the course of justice on the same dates.

No pleas were entered to the charges during the hearing on Friday.

After news of his death emerged, family friends paid tribute to Logan as a “kind, funny, polite, handsome & clever” boy.

People – many who did not know Logan – have left flowers, tributes, toys and teddies in front of the police cordon by the river.

South Wales Police announced that Cole, Williamson and the youth had been charged shortly before 1am on Thursday.

A hearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon heard Logan had suffered injuries before his death.

These allegedly included a torn liver, internal injury to the back of his head, and a broken collarbone.

