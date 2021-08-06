Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Wooden table ‘linked to Chinese Imperial Palace’ sells for £278,000

By Press Association
August 6, 2021, 5:33 pm
(Bellmans)
(Bellmans)

A small wooden table kept as a family heirloom for years has sold for £278,080 amid speculation it had been made for the Imperial Palace in 19th-century China.

Expected to fetch as little as £1,000, the hardwood altar table sparked a bidding war at auction this week.

The successful bid – more than 200 times the expected sale price – will see the rare antique returned to the Chinese mainland.

The table is believed to be made from genuine Huanghuali wood, a highly coveted material first popular in the late Ming dynasty.

Philip Belcher, managing director of Bellmans auctioneers, said: “Made from Huanghuali wood, the table is likely to have been an Imperial Commission and as such a desirable piece Chinese collectors would covet.

“Tables in similar style were often produced for the export market, but every once in a while a piece in this particularly rare wood would make it out of China and these pieces are of course of far more value.

“The vendor is absolutely thrilled by the rather unexpected result.

“The table had been an heirloom, but it had never been pointed out to him that it may be of particular importance.”

It was sold by Bellmans auctioneers, based in Wisborough Green, West Sussex.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal