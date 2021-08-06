Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – August 7

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 12:57 am
The front pages feature scorn for key public figures over quarantine matters mixed with upbeat news on the pandemic and the Olympics.

The Guardian says there is mounting anger towards Boris Johnson for refusing to isolate after an aide tested positive to Covid-19.

The Daily Telegraph also runs that story but leads on the Archbishop of York calling on the “patronising” London elite to think more of their fellow Englishmen to rekindle national unity.

In another quarantine angle, the Daily Mail reports angry MPs and travellers have demanded that climate tsar Alok Sharma must quarantine “like everyone else” after his recent trips to red list countries.

Meanwhile, The Times says scientists are confident there will be “no more lockdowns” in Britain after a fall in Covid cases.

The i weekend reports this has also led to confidence that “the tide has turned” in the battle against the Delta variant.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak believes the feelgood factor from Britain’s Olympic results is helping spur the country’s economic revival, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Mirror leads on Britain’s strong results from Tokyo under a headline of “Haul of Fame”.

So too does The Sun, with cyclist Laura Kenny helping the paper to its front page headline of “Laura, Laura medals”.

In other news, The Independent leads with a special report – “Inside the battle for Afghanistan’s future”.

The stakes have risen in the quest for control of supermarket group Morrisons, according to the Financial Times, with US private equity group Fortress increasing its offer.

And the Daily Star leads with an ominous warning of a possible potato shortage which could leave Britain struggling to find chips.

