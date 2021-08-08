What the papers say – August 8

Continuing tensions over quarantine rules and a celebrity wedding dominate the Sunday papers.
The Sunday Times leads on a refusal by universities to end online lessons, but also reports on differences between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak over the latter’s call to end travel restrictions to boost the economy.
The Sunday Express takes up the latter theme, reporting Mr Johnson is being urged by the travel industry to cut the cost of Covid tests to “save summer” for holidaymakers.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is called out by the Sunday Mirror as the latest political figure to skirt around travel and quarantine rules, while running a front page photo of Ant McPartlin’s wedding.
Sunday People splashes with the showbiz wedding along with a call by ministers for people to be tested for the flu this winter.
Meanwhile, the Tory party’s climate chief Alok Sharma has warned the world is on the “brink of catastrophe” in regard to the environment, according to The Observer.
Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/e3hNaLIixK
— The Observer (@ObserverUK) August 7, 2021
The Sunday Telegraph also leads on the environment, saying the Prime Minister’s push for net zero carbon emissions has been “plunged into chaos”.
Thousands of EU citizens in the UK face losing benefits next month if they do no apply for settled status to stay in the country, The Independent reports.
The Mail on Sunday leads on the saga of Geronimo the alpaca, with Cabinet Minister George Eustice defending the verdict that the tuberculosis-carrying animal must be put down.
And the Daily Star Sunday splashes with a Love Island story.