Monday, August 9th 2021
News / UK

Batches of high blood pressure drug recalled due to ‘contamination’

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 12:07 pm
A patient has their blood pressure checked (PA)
A patient has their blood pressure checked (PA)

A number of batches of high blood pressure medication have been recalled due to “contamination with an impurity that could potentially increase the risk of cancer over time”.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued a notice concerning 25 batches of Irbesartan-containing medicinal products.

Irbesartan is mostly used for treating high blood pressure but can also be used among some kidney patients.

The recall has only been issued to pharmacies and wholesalers so patients do not need to check their own medication.

The medicines watchdog said that the recall is “precautionary” and that there is “no evidence” that the chemical impurity has caused any harm to patients.

And experts stressed that people should not abruptly stop taking their medication without consulting a pharmacist or doctor first.

They warned that suddenly stopping medication for high blood-pressure can be risky.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA chief safety officer, said: “Patient safety is at the heart of what we do.

“We’re recalling batches of certain sartan-containing products as a precautionary measure while we continue our investigation.

“It’s important that healthcare professionals check their stock to quarantine and return these batches.

“If you’ve been taking one of the affected products, continue to take your medication.

“Speak with your doctor or pharmacist before stopping any treatment, they can address any concerns and can advise you on the best course of action.

“Previous recalls of these types of products in 2018, 2019 and June 2021 are part of an ongoing investigation.

“The MHRA is working with other medicines regulators on this issue.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

