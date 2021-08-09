Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Meghan labelled ‘shallow’ by half-brother before his Big Brother appearance

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 3:30 pm
The Duchess of Sussex during her visit to Canada House, central London, meeting with Canada’s High Commissioner to the UK, Janice Charette, as well as staff to thank them for the warm hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada.
The Duchess of Sussex’s half-brother has taken a swipe at his famous sibling ahead of his appearance in the Australian version of Big Brother, describing her as “shallow”.

Thomas Markle junior criticised his sibling in a trailer for the reality show and also gave her husband Harry some advice, telling the duke “she’s going to ruin your life”.

According to reports Big Brother VIP, which is being filmed in Sydney and yet to be screened, has lost two of its biggest contestants, transgender star Caitlyn Jenner and Donald Trump’s former political aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Mr Markle has reportedly not seen his half-sister in around a decade and, along with Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, is not thought to have met Harry.

Meghan and her half-brother have the same father but she has a different mother, Doria Ragland.

Speaking in a trailer for the reality show Mr Markle said: “I’m Meghan Markle’s brother.

“I’m the biggest brother of them all.”

He goes on to say: “I told Prince Harry, I think she’s going to ruin your life.

“She’s very shallow.”

The duchess has a fraught relationship with her extended family and has been estranged from her father for a number of years.

Meghan’s half sister Samantha Grant, also known as Samantha Markle, has see-sawed between condemning and praising her famous relative and once described her as a “shallow social climber”.

