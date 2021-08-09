Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dido Harding to step down from NHS Improvement role later this year

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 4:22 pm
Baroness Dido Harding will step down from her role as chair of NHS Improvement in October (Aaron Chown/PA)
Baroness Dido Harding will step down from her NHS role in October.

The Tory peer became chair of NHS Improvement in October 2017.

She had applied to become the new chief executive of NHS England – but the role recently went to Amanda Pritchard, who had worked as chief operating officer of the health service for the past two years.

Baroness Harding was also executive chair of the Government’s coronavirus Test and Trace programme until April this year.

Baroness Dido Harding led the Test and Trace programme until April (Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA)
The scheme has come in for criticism over the course of the pandemic, with a report from the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in March saying there was “no clear evidence” the £22 billion venture contributed to a reduction in coronavirus infection levels.

News of her departure from NHS Improvement was first reported by the Health Service Journal.

Among her previous jobs, Baroness Harding was chief executive of TalkTalk for seven years until 2017, and before that worked in senior roles for both Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

