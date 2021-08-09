Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tower Bridge in London stuck open due to ‘technical failure’

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 4:30 pm
London’s Tower Bridge has been left stuck open after a technical fault (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
One of London’s famous landmarks and bridges has been left open after a technical fault.

Tower Bridge, which is one several bridges over the River Thames which connects central and southern parts of the capital, has been stuck for more than an hour.

Images taken from the scene show traffic built up on both sides of the bridge, which is owned, funded and managed by the City of London Corporation.

A spokesperson for the Corporation told the PA news agency: “Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

It is not known how long the bridge will be stuck for.

City of London Police, which patrols the area, has urged the public to avoid the area.

The force said in a tweet: “Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.

“Please avoid the areas.

“Updates to follow.”

