Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 5, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 153 (49%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 159 (50%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Lincoln continues to have the highest rate, with 649 new cases in the seven days to August 5 – the equivalent of 653.6 per 100,000 people.

This is unchanged from the seven days to July 29.

Exeter has the second highest rate, up from 503.0 to 590.5, with 776 new cases.

Hull has the third highest rate, up from 503.1 to 558.2, with 1,450 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Peterborough (up from 287.7 to 428.7)

Hinckley & Bosworth (259.0 to 381.0)

Brighton & Hove (367.2 to 480.6)

Cambridge (306.9 to 416.7)

Torbay (396.3 to 496.1)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 29.

Lincoln, 653.6, (649), 653.6, (649)

Exeter, 590.5, (776), 503.0, (661)

Hull, 558.2, (1450), 503.1, (1307)

Torbay, 496.1, (676), 396.3, (540)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 485.2, (1918), 498.8, (1972)

Brighton and Hove, 480.6, (1398), 367.2, (1068)

Sheffield, 477.2, (2791), 452.4, (2646)

Blackpool, 476.2, (664), 515.6, (719)

Mansfield, 474.8, (519), 440.0, (481)

North East Lincolnshire, 466.3, (744), 471.9, (753)

Norwich, 457.4, (643), 383.4, (539)

Plymouth, 429.6, (1126), 454.8, (1192)

Peterborough, 428.7, (867), 287.7, (582)

North Kesteven, 426.8, (499), 344.7, (403)

Middlesbrough, 418.5, (590), 575.3, (811)

Cambridge, 416.7, (520), 306.9, (383)

Bristol, 399.7, (1852), 423.6, (1963)

Leeds, 399.3, (3167), 378.1, (2999)

Rushcliffe, 398.5, (475), 417.8, (498)

Ashfield, 393.2, (503), 331.5, (424)

Calderdale, 392.5, (830), 393.0, (831)

Blaby, 391.0, (397), 331.9, (337)

Salford, 390.6, (1011), 431.2, (1116)

Bolsover, 387.3, (312), 335.1, (270)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 381.0, (431), 259.0, (293)

Southampton, 379.0, (957), 406.7, (1027)

Bassetlaw, 377.2, (443), 360.1, (423)

Rotherham, 375.3, (996), 372.6, (989)

Nottingham, 372.2, (1239), 389.6, (1297)

Leicester, 371.8, (1317), 339.3, (1202)

Cheltenham, 368.9, (429), 305.2, (355)

East Hertfordshire, 368.6, (552), 333.2, (499)

Wakefield, 366.9, (1278), 372.4, (1297)

Knowsley, 363.9, (549), 391.1, (590)

Liverpool, 363.6, (1811), 357.8, (1782)

Solihull, 359.1, (777), 350.3, (758)

Lambeth, 355.5, (1159), 333.1, (1086)

Newark and Sherwood, 352.9, (432), 390.5, (478)

Gedling, 352.9, (416), 374.1, (441)

North Lincolnshire, 352.3, (607), 293.1, (505)

Erewash, 350.2, (404), 262.6, (303)

Kirklees, 348.6, (1533), 301.5, (1326)

Redcar and Cleveland, 348.5, (478), 471.7, (647)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 348.2, (1188), 321.2, (1096)

Swindon, 347.9, (773), 311.0, (691)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 346.8, (642), 387.8, (718)

Manchester, 344.8, (1906), 353.1, (1952)

Oadby and Wigston, 343.8, (196), 247.3, (141)

Stockton-on-Tees, 343.0, (677), 498.6, (984)

Doncaster, 342.7, (1069), 409.4, (1277)

Kettering, 341.9, (348), 349.8, (356)

Oldham, 341.6, (810), 351.3, (833)

Gloucester, 340.7, (440), 322.9, (417)

St Helens, 335.6, (606), 358.8, (648)

Crawley, 332.7, (374), 252.6, (284)

Barnsley, 332.2, (820), 345.5, (853)

Northampton, 331.7, (745), 297.8, (669)

Birmingham, 329.4, (3761), 315.2, (3599)

Harborough, 328.3, (308), 248.4, (233)

Wandsworth, 327.9, (1081), 324.9, (1071)

Boston, 324.9, (228), 260.8, (183)

Portsmouth, 324.8, (698), 302.9, (651)

Copeland, 324.1, (221), 324.1, (221)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 323.3, (979), 362.3, (1097)

Warrington, 322.8, (678), 333.8, (701)

Derby, 322.2, (829), 233.2, (600)

Sandwell, 322.1, (1058), 324.6, (1066)

Stockport, 321.7, (944), 293.1, (860)

York, 320.0, (674), 247.4, (521)

Fylde, 319.4, (258), 357.8, (289)

Teignbridge, 319.0, (428), 277.3, (372)

Eastleigh, 318.9, (426), 321.9, (430)

Mid Devon, 317.1, (261), 238.1, (196)

Darlington, 314.6, (336), 393.2, (420)

Broxtowe, 312.2, (356), 280.6, (320)

Croydon, 311.9, (1206), 264.3, (1022)

Bradford, 311.4, (1681), 334.6, (1806)

Watford, 310.6, (300), 283.7, (274)

Bath and North East Somerset, 308.9, (597), 321.3, (621)

Wolverhampton, 308.3, (812), 289.7, (763)

Adur, 307.9, (198), 273.7, (176)

Selby, 307.9, (279), 260.4, (236)

Hartlepool, 306.4, (287), 360.9, (338)

Wellingborough, 306.1, (244), 271.0, (216)

East Lindsey, 305.5, (433), 258.9, (367)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 304.8, (1743), 257.1, (1470)

North Tyneside, 303.0, (630), 376.1, (782)

Gravesham, 303.0, (324), 268.4, (287)

Luton, 301.8, (643), 272.7, (581)

Stevenage, 301.7, (265), 258.4, (227)

Bury, 301.6, (576), 292.2, (558)

Chichester, 301.3, (365), 270.0, (327)

Charnwood, 301.3, (560), 284.6, (529)

Bedford, 301.2, (522), 297.8, (516)

Broxbourne, 301.2, (293), 294.0, (286)

Great Yarmouth, 301.0, (299), 283.9, (282)

Harlow, 300.9, (262), 311.3, (271)

South Gloucestershire, 300.6, (857), 357.1, (1018)

Daventry, 300.2, (258), 225.7, (194)

Ealing, 300.2, (1026), 307.2, (1050)

Southwark, 298.9, (953), 311.8, (994)

Dorset, 298.8, (1131), 265.5, (1005)

Trafford, 298.7, (709), 296.6, (704)

West Lancashire, 298.3, (341), 336.8, (385)

East Devon, 298.1, (436), 288.5, (422)

North East Derbyshire, 297.6, (302), 318.3, (323)

Preston, 297.6, (426), 320.0, (458)

West Lindsey, 296.9, (284), 292.7, (280)

Halton, 296.7, (384), 275.1, (356)

North Devon, 296.5, (288), 263.5, (256)

Reading, 296.1, (479), 247.9, (401)

Lewisham, 295.3, (903), 289.7, (886)

Dudley, 295.1, (949), 289.2, (930)

Milton Keynes, 295.0, (795), 280.2, (755)

South Kesteven, 294.9, (420), 227.5, (324)

Mid Sussex, 294.7, (445), 243.0, (367)

Redditch, 293.2, (250), 260.4, (222)

Medway, 292.6, (815), 321.3, (895)

Tamworth, 292.1, (224), 260.8, (200)

Rugby, 290.1, (316), 270.8, (295)

Burnley, 289.0, (257), 350.9, (312)

Barrow-in-Furness, 287.8, (193), 289.3, (194)

Brent, 287.8, (949), 312.6, (1031)

Tower Hamlets, 287.6, (934), 289.1, (939)

Bromsgrove, 287.3, (287), 299.4, (299)

Coventry, 287.2, (1067), 288.5, (1072)

South Norfolk, 286.8, (404), 269.7, (380)

Wirral, 286.7, (929), 307.7, (997)

South Tyneside, 286.1, (432), 396.8, (599)

Tameside, 286.1, (648), 308.2, (698)

Hertsmere, 285.9, (300), 294.5, (309)

Worthing, 285.8, (316), 264.1, (292)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 285.6, (371), 289.5, (376)

Harrow, 285.5, (717), 291.8, (733)

Sefton, 285.1, (788), 310.0, (857)

Newham, 284.6, (1005), 266.5, (941)

Rochdale, 284.2, (632), 317.0, (705)

South Cambridgeshire, 284.1, (452), 219.4, (349)

Corby, 283.9, (205), 353.1, (255)

East Cambridgeshire, 283.8, (255), 191.5, (172)

Hackney and City of London, 281.9, (820), 281.9, (820)

North West Leicestershire, 281.8, (292), 293.4, (304)

High Peak, 281.7, (261), 253.6, (235)

South Derbyshire, 281.6, (302), 224.7, (241)

Walsall, 281.3, (803), 300.9, (859)

North Hertfordshire, 280.8, (375), 221.6, (296)

Tewkesbury, 279.9, (266), 234.7, (223)

Merton, 279.8, (578), 261.9, (541)

Torridge, 279.8, (191), 293.0, (200)

Harrogate, 277.3, (446), 260.5, (419)

Welwyn Hatfield, 277.1, (341), 265.8, (327)

Islington, 275.9, (669), 313.4, (760)

Reigate and Banstead, 275.0, (409), 229.9, (342)

Tandridge, 273.5, (241), 231.5, (204)

Scarborough, 273.1, (297), 291.5, (317)

Wyre, 273.0, (306), 355.1, (398)

Dartford, 272.6, (307), 307.3, (346)

Havering, 271.6, (705), 275.1, (714)

South Staffordshire, 271.3, (305), 276.6, (311)

Sutton, 270.9, (559), 238.9, (493)

Hounslow, 269.6, (732), 276.2, (750)

Kingston upon Thames, 269.3, (478), 236.6, (420)

New Forest, 268.2, (483), 226.0, (407)

East Staffordshire, 268.0, (321), 238.0, (285)

Oxford, 267.6, (408), 305.7, (466)

Sunderland, 267.2, (742), 361.5, (1004)

Lichfield, 266.3, (279), 229.1, (240)

Stroud, 265.9, (319), 253.4, (304)

Three Rivers, 265.7, (248), 320.4, (299)

Warwick, 264.3, (380), 222.6, (320)

Derbyshire Dales, 264.1, (191), 253.0, (183)

Gosport, 264.0, (224), 239.3, (203)

Greenwich, 263.9, (760), 284.4, (819)

Rutland, 263.0, (105), 288.0, (115)

Redbridge, 262.8, (802), 251.9, (769)

Waltham Forest, 262.1, (726), 300.0, (831)

Elmbridge, 261.7, (358), 242.7, (332)

Wycombe, 261.7, (457), 243.9, (426)

Pendle, 259.5, (239), 234.5, (216)

Stoke-on-Trent, 259.0, (664), 263.7, (676)

Sedgemoor, 258.2, (318), 205.4, (253)

Hart, 257.5, (250), 226.6, (220)

Epping Forest, 257.4, (339), 309.1, (407)

Worcester, 256.9, (260), 262.8, (266)

Richmondshire, 256.8, (138), 279.2, (150)

Huntingdonshire, 256.8, (457), 226.5, (403)

Stratford-on-Avon, 256.0, (333), 210.6, (274)

County Durham, 255.6, (1355), 318.8, (1690)

Dacorum, 255.2, (395), 232.6, (360)

Gateshead, 254.9, (515), 356.8, (721)

Wiltshire, 254.8, (1274), 262.2, (1311)

Fareham, 253.8, (295), 255.5, (297)

Cheshire West and Chester, 253.3, (869), 268.7, (922)

Amber Valley, 252.8, (324), 222.4, (285)

Southend-on-Sea, 252.8, (463), 268.7, (492)

Northumberland, 252.8, (815), 289.4, (933)

South Bucks, 252.7, (177), 249.8, (175)

Barnet, 252.1, (998), 277.6, (1099)

Haringey, 252.0, (677), 290.7, (781)

St Albans, 251.3, (373), 236.4, (351)

Uttlesford, 250.9, (229), 259.6, (237)

Horsham, 249.7, (359), 198.2, (285)

Colchester, 249.6, (486), 271.7, (529)

Cannock Chase, 249.1, (251), 242.2, (244)

Havant, 248.8, (314), 232.9, (294)

South Hams, 248.3, (216), 235.6, (205)

Broadland, 247.7, (324), 252.3, (330)

Bromley, 247.6, (823), 261.2, (868)

Hillingdon, 247.3, (759), 259.1, (795)

Wyre Forest, 246.8, (250), 265.6, (269)

Brentwood, 246.7, (190), 255.8, (197)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 245.7, (372), 225.9, (342)

Barking and Dagenham, 245.2, (522), 235.8, (502)

North Warwickshire, 245.2, (160), 315.6, (206)

Cheshire East, 244.2, (938), 262.9, (1010)

Bracknell Forest, 243.2, (298), 248.1, (304)

Breckland, 242.9, (340), 207.9, (291)

Slough, 242.7, (363), 217.3, (325)

Craven, 241.5, (138), 246.8, (141)

Bexley, 240.9, (598), 287.6, (714)

South Ribble, 239.2, (265), 266.3, (295)

Somerset West and Taunton, 237.9, (369), 245.0, (380)

Thurrock, 237.5, (414), 292.0, (509)

Hambleton, 236.9, (217), 276.2, (253)

Basingstoke and Deane, 236.7, (418), 201.0, (355)

Ribble Valley, 236.5, (144), 193.8, (118)

West Berkshire, 235.4, (373), 206.4, (327)

Wigan, 235.2, (773), 308.5, (1014)

Maidstone, 233.4, (401), 240.4, (413)

Woking, 233.2, (235), 187.5, (189)

Arun, 232.6, (374), 257.5, (414)

Richmond upon Thames, 231.8, (459), 273.7, (542)

Wychavon, 231.8, (300), 254.2, (329)

Camden, 231.5, (625), 237.4, (641)

Central Bedfordshire, 230.7, (666), 284.4, (821)

Kensington and Chelsea, 230.6, (360), 251.1, (392)

East Northamptonshire, 229.6, (217), 261.3, (247)

Spelthorne, 229.4, (229), 276.4, (276)

Wokingham, 229.1, (392), 242.5, (415)

Tunbridge Wells, 228.3, (271), 251.8, (299)

Chesterfield, 225.9, (237), 271.7, (285)

Lewes, 225.6, (233), 207.2, (214)

Allerdale, 225.0, (220), 218.9, (214)

Test Valley, 223.5, (282), 240.2, (303)

Telford and Wrekin, 223.5, (402), 239.1, (430)

Basildon, 223.3, (418), 214.7, (402)

Ashford, 223.0, (290), 199.2, (259)

Surrey Heath, 222.8, (199), 160.1, (143)

Chiltern, 222.0, (213), 217.9, (209)

Chorley, 221.6, (262), 280.0, (331)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 221.5, (218), 240.8, (237)

Ipswich, 219.8, (301), 222.8, (305)

Mendip, 219.7, (254), 192.1, (222)

Aylesbury Vale, 217.1, (433), 184.5, (368)

Rossendale, 216.8, (155), 232.2, (166)

Cherwell, 216.6, (326), 205.3, (309)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 216.3, (280), 222.5, (288)

Guildford, 216.1, (322), 191.3, (285)

West Suffolk, 215.6, (386), 174.8, (313)

Westminster, 215.1, (562), 264.8, (692)

Waverley, 214.5, (271), 183.6, (232)

South Northamptonshire, 213.8, (202), 259.3, (245)

Lancaster, 211.6, (309), 242.4, (354)

Tonbridge and Malling, 211.1, (279), 277.0, (366)

Hyndburn, 211.0, (171), 241.8, (196)

East Suffolk, 210.9, (526), 200.8, (501)

North Somerset, 207.9, (447), 259.5, (558)

Runnymede, 206.9, (185), 201.3, (180)

Winchester, 206.6, (258), 237.9, (297)

Enfield, 206.1, (688), 210.9, (704)

Dover, 205.7, (243), 198.9, (235)

East Hampshire, 205.2, (251), 180.7, (221)

Rushmoor, 205.1, (194), 196.6, (186)

Epsom and Ewell, 203.4, (164), 250.5, (202)

Fenland, 203.2, (207), 147.3, (150)

Braintree, 203.1, (310), 214.3, (327)

Chelmsford, 202.9, (362), 264.6, (472)

Sevenoaks, 202.1, (244), 261.7, (316)

Hastings, 201.8, (187), 229.9, (213)

Eastbourne, 201.5, (209), 172.5, (179)

Vale of White Horse, 199.3, (271), 186.8, (254)

Stafford, 198.9, (273), 208.3, (286)

South Somerset, 195.4, (329), 185.3, (312)

Canterbury, 195.3, (323), 229.1, (379)

Mole Valley, 194.9, (170), 220.1, (192)

Shropshire, 194.0, (627), 164.6, (532)

South Holland, 193.6, (184), 150.5, (143)

Ryedale, 193.2, (107), 175.2, (97)

Thanet, 192.4, (273), 187.4, (266)

Wealden, 188.9, (305), 196.3, (317)

Bolton, 187.8, (540), 232.3, (668)

Tendring, 186.3, (273), 219.7, (322)

South Oxfordshire, 185.1, (263), 179.5, (255)

Mid Suffolk, 181.0, (188), 194.4, (202)

Rochford, 180.8, (158), 255.2, (223)

Folkestone and Hythe, 180.5, (204), 169.9, (192)

Maldon, 178.7, (116), 215.6, (140)

Castle Point, 174.8, (158), 246.7, (223)

West Devon, 172.1, (96), 159.5, (89)

Cotswold, 170.3, (153), 179.2, (161)

Melton, 169.9, (87), 195.3, (100)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 168.4, (255), 127.5, (193)

Forest of Dean, 168.2, (146), 172.8, (150)

West Oxfordshire, 166.3, (184), 212.4, (235)

Blackburn with Darwen, 165.0, (247), 191.1, (286)

South Lakeland, 164.6, (173), 185.6, (195)

North Norfolk, 158.3, (166), 206.0, (216)

Babergh, 151.0, (139), 197.7, (182)

Carlisle, 150.9, (164), 183.1, (199)

Rother, 149.9, (144), 165.5, (159)

Swale, 143.9, (216), 191.9, (288)

Herefordshire, 133.3, (257), 160.8, (310)

Malvern Hills, 132.2, (104), 127.1, (100)

Isle of Wight, 124.8, (177), 192.6, (273)

Eden, 103.3, (55), 127.7, (68)