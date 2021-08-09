Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Queen sends ‘warmest congratulations’ to Team GB’s Olympic competitors

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 6:19 pm Updated: August 9, 2021, 6:45 pm
Great Britain’s Jason and Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald wave as they arrive at Heathrow Airport (Steve PArsons/PA)
The Queen has praised the “skill, determination and hard work” of the nation’s Olympic competitors after Team GB put in one of its best performances.

Team GBs 65-medal haul in Japan matched the number earned during the Olympics in London in 2012, and is only two short of the record Rio total in 2016.

There were 22 gold medals won – the fourth-best performance by a British team.

In her message the Queen said: “I send my warmest congratulations to the competitors from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and across the Commonwealth, following their success at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in recent weeks.

“The skill, determination and hard work shown by the athletes and their support teams throughout the unique and challenging circumstances of the last year has been an inspiration to us all.

“I extend my very best wishes to everyone who has played a part in this extraordinary achievement.”

Sunday’s closing ceremony in Tokyo featured the handover to Paris, which will host the Olympics in 2024.

In anticipation, people were gathered in front of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday while President Emmanuel Macron was filmed on top of the monument.

The official twitter account of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also paid tribute to Team GB.

The post on the heir to the throne and his wife’s social media account said “You did brilliantly” and it also looked ahead to the Paralympics, wishing competitors the “best of luck”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s twitter account also posted congratulations to the team, saying: “…you’ve all shown such strength, passion and determination in challenging circumstances and have done the nation incredibly proud!”

