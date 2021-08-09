London’s Tower Bridge remains stuck open overnight

Tower Bridge will remain stuck open overnight, and could cause further traffic problems on Tuesday after a fault forced it to close to the public and motorists.

The bridge, one of several over the River Thames that connects central and southern parts of the capital, was closed to the public on Monday afternoon after a technical issue.

The fault meant the bridge’s bascules were unable to close properly, forcing them to stay open from around 3pm.

It caused traffic problems for several hours which only largely managed to resolve by around 9pm, according to Transport for London travel updates.

Images from the scene on Monday afternoon show traffic built up on both sides of the bridge – which is owned, funded and managed by City of London Corporation.

A spokesperson for the corporation told the PA news agency on Monday: “Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

It is not known how long the bridge will be stuck for.

It is not clear when the issue will be resolved (Ian West/PA)

City of London Police urged the public to avoid the area.

The force said in an earlier tweet: “Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.

“Please avoid the areas. Updates to follow.”

The bridge was built by the Victorians more than 100 years ago and is considered one of the world’s most famous bridges and one of London’s most recognised landmarks.

It connects the Square Mile financial district to Southwark.

Tower Bridge was previously closed to the public last August after a mechanical fault meant it was stuck open for more than an hour.

Engineers fixed it and it reopened to motorists the next day.

In 2005, police closed the bridge for 10 hours after a technical problem meant the arms could not be lowered.