Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Pair charged over death of two-year-old girl

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 1:57 am
Flowers and soft toys left at the scene in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, where a two-year-old who was found injured on Friday afternoon was rushed to hospital and later died (Liam McBurney/PA)
Flowers and soft toys left at the scene in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, where a two-year-old who was found injured on Friday afternoon was rushed to hospital and later died (Liam McBurney/PA)

Two people have been charged over the death of a two-year-old girl in Northern Ireland.

The child, named locally as Ali Jayden Maguire, died in hospital on Friday after sustaining head injuries at a house in Co Tyrone.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement a 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice, while a 24-year-old woman has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Both will appear at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The man was arrested hours after the youngster, known as AJ, was taken to hospital from the house in Park Avenue on Friday night and on Sunday police arrested the woman in connection with the death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal