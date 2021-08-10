Record number of students accepted on university degree courses amid pandemic

A record number of students have been accepted on to UK degree courses this year, Ucas figures show.

A total of 435,430 people, from the UK and overseas, have had places confirmed – up 5% on the same point last year, according to data published by the university admissions service.

Among UK applicants, 388,230 have been accepted – an 8% rise compared with results day last year.

So far, 4.5% of these placed UK students are currently planning to defer starting their course, which is up slightly on last year (4%).

A record 395,770 students have also been accepted on to their first choice of full-time course in the UK, up 8% from 365,500 at the same point in 2020.

The figures come on the day that students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland received their A-level results, and students across Scotland received their Highers results.

The proportion of A-level entries awarded an A grade or higher has risen to a record high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row.

Dr Tim Bradshaw, chief executive of the Russell Group, said: “There has been unprecedented demand for places this year, but over the next few weeks Russell Group universities will be working hard to accommodate as many students as possible.

“However, our universities also need to ensure every student gets the high-quality teaching and learning experience they quite rightly expect from us.

“Unfortunately, this means that on some courses our universities may not be able to accept students who narrowly missed their offer grades this time.”

(PA Graphics)

The Ucas data shows that 245,330 18-year-olds from across the UK have been accepted onto degree courses, up 17% on the same point last year.

More than a third (34.1%) of British 18-year-olds have taken up places, up from 30.2% in 2020.

The data also shows a record 20.7% of all British 18-year-olds from the most disadvantaged backgrounds in the UK have an undergraduate place.

However, as yet there has been no progress in closing the gap to students from the most advantaged areas, with 48.4% accepted, Ucas said.

Ucas chief executive Clare Marchant said: “After around a decade of widening participation progress, albeit slow, it is disappointing to see it stall, though this should be seen in light of record numbers of students from disadvantaged backgrounds being accepted.”

It's Results Day! Don't forget that Track does not open until 8:30am (UK Time). Good luck! — UCAS (@ucas_online) August 10, 2021

In a response to questions around grade inflation, Clare Marchant told BBC Breakfast: “We know that we have got record numbers that have got their first choice, which is brilliant and to be massively congratulated.

“It’s not just around the grades – we are seeing increased numbers of 18-year-olds in the population, and increased demand for higher education, so all of that contributes.

“We know from last year that universities and colleges were super-flexible so, where they can expand capacity, that’s exactly what they will be looking at doing.”

Overall, the total number of students accepted on to nursing courses has increased by 8% to 26,730.

Meanwhile, the figures show that 8,560 students from England have been accepted onto medicine and dentistry courses, up 23% from 6,960 on results day 2020.

Applicants who have met the conditions of their offers at oversubscribed medical schools have been offered £10,000 if they choose to move medical schools this year amid increased demand.

Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of Universities UK (UUK), said: “We are delighted to see that record numbers of applicants have had their places at university confirmed today, after what has been an exceptionally challenging year.

“For those who haven’t got the grades they hoped, admissions teams are ready to help everyone with the potential to succeed at university find a place, and will take this year’s circumstances into account when making decisions.”