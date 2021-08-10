Woman dies in crash between two buses at Victoria station in London

A pedestrian was killed and two other people were injured in a crash between two buses, police said.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the incident at Victoria bus station, central London, at 8.25am on Tuesday.

It appears that a single-decker bus on route 507 crashed into the rear of another.

The rear bus has a smashed windscreen, while the one in front has a crumpled rear bumper.

The bus crash also involved three pedestrians (Ian West/PA)

The victim was a woman believed to be in her 30s. Her next of kin have yet to be informed, police said.

Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It appears one bus crashed into the rear of another (Ian West/PA)

London Ambulance Service said it sent several crews to the scene and dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

A witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, was travelling on another bus when she “heard a bang” and saw a woman “underneath” a 507 bus.

She told the PA news agency: “She had a dark floral skirt and blonde hair. Her hand was outstretched. There were a lot of people around her, one lady was holding her hand and a guy was trying to help.

“I honestly hoped she would be okay.”

The witness said the bus she was travelling on left moments later.

She added that she and her fellow passengers were left feeling in shock and “so helpless”.

Danielle Cain, a Big Issue seller, said she “heard a woman scream” and saw “a load of people gathered round”.

She continued: “It was awful, I knew instantly something bad had happened.

“I was told later a woman had got trapped under a bus.”

Lee Kirby, operations manager for left luggage at nearby Victoria railway station, arrived at work shortly after the incident and said there was a police presence in the area for the rest of the morning.

“When I got here this morning the fire brigade were jacking up the bus, so someone may have gone under it,” he told PA.

“That’s all we saw, because it’s all been cordoned off.

“We’ve seen police taking statements from people.”

Light blue screens and blue tarpaulins, erected by police, remain in place covering most of the scene.

A private ambulance arrived just after 12.30pm and was seen reversing behind the screens.

Andy Byford, Transport for London’s Commissioner, said: “We are extremely saddened that a woman has tragically died after a collision with a bus and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“We are thinking of everyone affected by this incident and will support everyone however we can.

“We are working urgently with the operator of the two buses – Go Ahead London – and the police to investigate what happened.”

The bus station has been closed.

It is located outside London Victoria, which is Britain’s second busiest railway station.