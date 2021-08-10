Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Three-quarters of adults double-jabbed as thousands of children get first dose

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 3:43 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 3:51 pm
Chris Jordan receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech covid vaccine at Heaven nightclub in central London (PA)
Chris Jordan receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech covid vaccine at Heaven nightclub in central London (PA)

Three-quarters of adults have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, officials have said.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that a total of 86,780,455 doses have been administered in the UK.

This includes 47,091,889 people who have receiving a first dose (89%) and 39,688,566 people who have received both doses (75%), according to DHSC statistics.

Adults who have received Covid-19 vaccine
(PA Graphics)

It comes as the NHS in England announced that nearly 16,000 16 and 17-year-olds have already received their vaccine over the weekend.

Last week vaccination experts advising the Government said that the offer of a jab should be extended to 16 and 17-year-olds after reviewing the latest data.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the “national achievement” of fully vaccinating 75% of all UK adults.

“Our incredible vaccine rollout has now provided vital protection against the virus to three-quarters of all UK adults,” he said.

“This is a huge national achievement, which we should all be proud of.

Coronavirus vaccine graphic
(PA Graphics)

“It’s so important that those who haven’t been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to book their jab – to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and allow us all to enjoy our freedoms safely.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid added: “Three in four adults across the UK have now had both doses of the vaccine, which is incredible and a testament to the fantastic work of the NHS, volunteers and everyone involved in the rollout.

“Getting two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine is the key to enjoying a host of new freedoms safely – whether that be to enjoy a trip abroad with family or a night out with friends – as we continue to build our wall of protection.

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

“The vaccines are allowing us to reconnect with the things we love, but more than that, they’re protecting the people we love too.

“Please make sure to come forward for your jab if you haven’t already as soon as possible.”

People can make an appointment through the national booking system either online or by calling 119.

Appointments can be made at clinics in vaccine centres, GP surgeries and pharmacies.

People can also attend pop-up vaccine centres and walk-in centres.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]