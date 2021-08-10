Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Soft robot inspired by the chameleon can mimic its surroundings

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 4:04 pm
The robot crawls on the background and changes its skin colour (Seung Hwan Ko/Seoul National University)
A chameleon-inspired soft robot that can change colour in real time to match its background has been created by scientists.

The research may have implications for next-generation wearable camouflage technology, they say.

Artificial camouflage tends to be based on imitating natural camouflage present in the living environment and has been observed in a number of species, such as the chameleon.

Artificial camouflage devices need to be able to convey a wide range of colour that can be controlled and changed on demand, but this is difficult to achieve.

Seung Hwan Ko, of Seoul National University, worked with colleagues to apply a new strategy to the development of artificial camouflage.

They used integrated thermochromic liquid crystal layers with vertically stacked, patterned silver nanowire networks.

Along with colour sensors and feedback control systems, the authors fabricated Artificial Chameleon Skin and applied it to a soft-bodied robot.

They found the robot could detect the local background colour and change and transition its colour to match its surroundings in real time.

The authors write: “Combined with the active control system and sensing units, the complete device chameleon model successfully retrieves the local background colour and matches its surface colour instantaneously with natural transition characteristics to be a competent option for a next-generation artificial camouflage.”

The findings are reported in Nature Communications.

