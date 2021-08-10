Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
11-year-old charity camper to celebrate 500th night outside with ‘wild’ camp

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 7:15 pm
(Aaron Chown/PA)
An 11-year-old boy from Devon is preparing to celebrate his 500th night of camping outside for charity.

Max Woosey, from Braunton in Devon, has been camping outside nightly since March last year to raise money for a local hospice that cared for his neighbour Rick Abbott.

After initially setting himself a goal of £100 when he started on March 28 2020, Max has raised more than £540,000 for the North Devon Hospice.

Max will mark the achievement on Tuesday night, wild camping in a shelter he has built in the woods with his parents and best friend.

Announcing his achievement on Instagram, Max said: “Tonight is night 500! I’m celebrating by going wild camping Bear Grylls style!”

As well as raising thousands for the hospice, Max organised a “big camp-out” which was joined by 1,000 children, and met Prime Minister Boris Johnson after pitching his tent in the garden of Number 10.

Max’s mother Rachael told the PA news agency: “We are so incredibly proud of what Max has done.

“The hospice is one of the few which hasn’t had to make bed cuts or redundancies and that is down to his fundraising.

“We are celebrating his 500th night with him building a shelter out of branches etc for him to wild camp in some woods.”

To see Max’s fundraising page, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Max-Woosey1

