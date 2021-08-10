Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Pizza delivery heads to space station

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 12:30 am
Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Test Flight Facility (Steve Helber/AP)
Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Test Flight Facility (Steve Helber/AP)

The latest delivery to the International Space Station has taken off carrying supplies including pizza for seven.

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia’s eastern shore on Tuesday and should reach the station on Thursday.

Its 8,200-pound shipment includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi fruit, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven station astronauts.

Also amongst the cargo is a mounting bracket for new solar wings which will be sent to the orbiting lab next year, a material simulating moon dust and dirt that will be used to create items from the space station’s 3D printer, slime mold for a French educational experiment called Blob, and an infrared-detecting device meant as a prototype for future tracking satellites.

The rock is carrying cargo including fresh fruit and scientific equipment (Steve HElber/AP)

It is Northrop Grumman’s 16th supply run for NASA and its biggest load yet. The company’s Antares rocket hoisted the capsule from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.

“Aloha to the SS Ellison Onizuka,” Northrop Grumman said via Launch Control minutes before lift-off. The capsule was named for Hawaii’s Mr Onizuka, the first Asian American in space, who died in the 1986 Challenger launch disaster.

NASA’s other shipper, SpaceX, will follow with a cargo run in a few weeks.

The space station is currently home to three Americans, two Russians, one French and one Japanese.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal