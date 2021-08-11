Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Man remanded on murder charge over death of woman found dumped in country lane

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 10:20 am Updated: August 11, 2021, 2:33 pm
Megan Newborough (Leicestershire Police/PA)
A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found dumped in a country lane.

Ross Macullam is accused of killing 23-year-old Megan Newborough, who was discovered in Charley Road, near Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire, in the early hours of Sunday.

Ms Newborough, from Nuneaton, was reported missing to Warwickshire Police on Saturday afternoon and, following inquiries, searches were carried out in Leicestershire.

Woman’s body found near Woodhouse Eaves
Police in Charley Road, Leicestershire (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Macallum spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a brief hearing.

He also appeared at the city’s crown court, where a provisional trial date was set for March 7 next year.

The defendant, of Windsor Close, Coalville, Leicestershire, was not required to enter any pleas at either hearing and was remanded into custody to appear at the crown court again on October 1.

After her death, Ms Newborough’s family said: “There are no words to describe how much we as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated.

“Megan was the most generous, loving and caring person and we have been robbed of our treasured daughter.”

