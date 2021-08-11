Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Charity camping boy says he’s ‘not coming in soon’ after 500th night in tent

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 10:43 am
Max Woosey (Aaron Chown/PA)
An 11-year-old who has camped in his tent for 500 nights to raise money for charity has said he has no plans to come inside any time soon.

Max Woosey, from Braunton in Devon, has been camping nightly since March last year to raise money for a local hospice that cared for his neighbour Rick Abbott.

Max has since raised more than £540,000 for North Devon Hospice, and on Tuesday marked his 500th night by wild camping.

“So the highs have definitely been the experience and seeing the money spiral,” Max told Kay Burley on Sky News.

“I’m in the woods (tonight), I’ve built my own den using sticks and leaves.

“I’m not coming in soon. I love it in the outdoors, it’s just so much fun.”

Max has spent his birthday, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve sleeping in his tent, while he has also met Boris Johnson.

His mother Rachael told the PA news agency: “We are so incredibly proud of what Max has done.

“The hospice is one of the few which hasn’t had to make bed cuts or redundancies and that is down to his fundraising.”

Max’s fundraising page is at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Max-Woosey1.

