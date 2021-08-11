Two 14-year-olds arrested after man stabbed to death in confrontation

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a 45-year-old man was stabbed to death in east London.

James Markham was attacked after confronting a group of youths in Chingford on Monday evening, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Churchill Terrace at 6.20pm and found Mr Markham, who had been stabbed.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services and members of the public, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports have suggested Mr Markham was trying to defend his daughter from a group of youths before his death.

A post-mortem examination found he died of a stab wound to the lung.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Police said a 14-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder while another boy, also 14, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Both are in custody at an east London police station.

Detective Inspector John Marriott, of the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “We believe that James confronted a group of youths causing a disturbance and was stabbed as a result.

“The brutality of this response is beyond shocking and our thoughts are with James’s family, who have been left devastated by their loss.

“The arrests of these two individuals is a significant development but we still need the public’s help to build a full picture of exactly what happened on Monday evening.

“I know that there were a number of people present at the time of the murder. I want them to come forward.

“I also believe there will be parents who know that their child was there, or was involved. I am appealing for them to do the sensible thing and get in touch with us.

“A dedicated team of officers is working to piece together the tragic circumstances that led to this murder and to bring those responsible to justice.”

Former Conservative Party leader and MP for Chingford & Woodford Green, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, visited the scene with the force’s borough commander.

He tweeted afterwards: “A dedicated team of officers are working to piece together what happened that led to this man losing his life. The thoughts of all of us are with his family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. I would like to thank officers, paramedics and members of the public who helped.”

Anyone who has any information in relation to the incident should call police on 101 giving the reference 5735/09AUG.