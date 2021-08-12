Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Ultraviolet and air purifier trials in schools to combat Covid-19 – report

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 1:21 am
The ultraviolet trial is said to be taking place in 30 schools (PA)
The ultraviolet trial is said to be taking place in 30 schools (PA)

Schools are taking part in trials which involve having air purifiers and ultraviolet light installed indoors to combat Covid-19, according to reports.

The trial aims to assess how air purifiers and ultraviolet light mitigate the transmission of coronavirus and other respiratory diseases in schools, the i newspaper said.

It also hopes to evaluate how feasible it is to implement the technologies in primary schools, and is expected to yield its first results by the end of the year, the newspaper reported.

The Department of Health and Social Care will then consider the final results from the study once available, the PA news agency understands.

The i said the study is being initially conducted in 30 schools in Bradford and is being backed with £1.8 million of funding from the DHSC.

It is being conducted by the Centre for Applied Education Research and could lead to the technologies being rolled out in schools from 2022, the paper said.

The i added the randomised trial will consist of a third of schools equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, a third with UV purifiers and a third without any equipment to serve as a control group.

Guidance from the Health and Safety Executive says fog, mist, vapour and ultraviolet treatments “may be suitable options to help control the spread of coronavirus and disinfecting a larger space or room”.

High-tech cleaning robots
UV lights are already being used in certain places to help protect people from coronavirus. Pictured is a file image of a UV robot in St Pancras station. (Aaron Chown/PA)

It adds people using these types of disinfectants must be “competent” and “properly trained”.

Some businesses already use UV light and air purifiers to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Transport for London installed more than 200 UV light sanitising devices on escalator handrails across the London Underground in October after a successful six week trial.

Several clubs and gig venues also installed the devices ahead of reopening their doors on July 19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal