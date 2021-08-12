Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

What the papers say – August 12

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 3:55 am
What the papers say – August 12 (PA)
What the papers say – August 12 (PA)

The arrest of a possible spy for Russia and the Duke of York’s legal woes are splashed across the papers.


An official at the British embassy in Berlin has been accused of passing classified terrorism documents to a Russian spy, the Daily Mail says.

The Daily Mirror also covers the story, with the paper saying the operation to catch the “mole” security worker was led by MI5.

The situation has prompted calls for an “urgent” review of the use of private contractors in diplomatic offices, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Independent reports the Duke of York’s “failure” to co-operate with a US probe into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s network has caused a “diplomatic strain” between London and Washington.

A source has told The Times the Prince of Wales “sees no way back to public life for Andrew” even if alleged victim Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against the duke fails.

The i reports 30 Bradford schools will take part in a Government pilot programme using air purifiers and ultraviolet light to tackle Covid-19 and the flu.

The pandemic has led to growing numbers of young people being taken into care in some of England’s most deprived communities, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express says older voters have threatened to boycott the Tories if the party’s triple lock pledge on pensions is broken.

Metro carries a photograph showing the fearful face of a girl refugee as the paper describes the “terror” in Afghanistan “as the West abandons them to Taliban”.

The Financial Times reports the White House has asked Opec to boost oil production in an effort to curb high fuel prices.

And the Daily Star says “bedwetters” have declared the smiley emoji patronising and passive aggressive, prompting the paper to ask: “How do the little mites survive in this cruel world?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal