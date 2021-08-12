Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Tiny newborn mouse recovering well after RSPCA rescue

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 12:11 pm
Penny is now said to be doing well with her surrogate mother (RSPCA/PA)
Penny is now said to be doing well with her surrogate mother (RSPCA/PA)

A baby mouse the size of a 1p coin has been rescued by the RSPCA.

The newborn mouse, who has now been named Penny, has been taken in by a surrogate parent after her mother was captured by a cat in Newcastle.

RSPCA inspector Terri-Ann Fannan took the mouse to Pawz For Thought rescue centre in Sunderland after the cat’s owner found her at home in Brendale Avenue.

Trish Storey, a volunteer who cares for mice at Pawz For Thought, said: “There is always a fear that due to the smaller size of Penny the new mother may have rejected her – but in this case she happily took on her parental responsibilities and it was lovely to see.

“She really is our little miracle.”

Penny’s mother had been caught by a cat (RSPCA)

Before being introduced to her surrogate mother, Penny was kept in an incubator and fed by a member of staff through the night with goats milk on a tiny make-up brush.

Penny is now around 10 days old, and will be available for adoption when she is older.

Ms Storey said: “Penny was so lucky to be spotted by the member of the public because she was so tiny and then the odds were against her.

“She has done amazingly well in the care of Pawz, which does a fantastic job and helps the RSPCA a great deal.

“It just goes to show that no animal is too small for animal charities like us to rescue and rehabilitate.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]