News / UK

Manchester bomb survivor thanks school for support and dreams of Broadway

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 1:45 pm
Emily Petty has thanked her school after getting the grades necessary to study dance
A teenager who survived the Manchester Arena bomb has thanked her school after achieving the GCSE grades she needs to continue in her dream of becoming a dancer.

Emily Petty, 16, suffered from PTSD and needed counselling after the trauma of the 2017 atrocity at the Ariana Grande concert which killed 22 people.

The teenager was supported by staff at Carmel College, Darlington, where she has passed her GCSEs, allowing her to study dance at The Worx dance school in Sunderland.

The teenager, who hopes to work on Broadway, said: “We heard a loud bang and just thought it was a balloon but then people started to panic and we could see smoke coming from the foyer.”

Her mother added: “I grabbed her by the scruff of her neck and ran.

“Everyone was pushing and panicking and from what people were saying I was expecting to see terrorists with guns.

“We were crying and a nice man took us back to our hotel because we were lost.”

The terror attack, as well as family bereavement, left Emily needing support.

Her mother said: “She lost her confidence, wouldn’t go out without me and couldn’t sleep.”

Emily added: “The dance really helps me as it makes me feel like I am in another world and I can forget about it.

“Carmel has been brilliant, too, and so supportive throughout.”

