Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 8, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 9-12) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 225 (71%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 87 (28%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Lincoln continues to have the highest rate, with 588 new cases in the seven days to August 8 – the equivalent of 592.2 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 757.3 in the seven days to August 1.

Hull has the second highest rate, up from 543.2 to 587.8, with 1,527 new cases.

Exeter has the third highest rate, up slightly from 575.3 to 579.1, with 761 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

North Devon (up from 241.9 to 392.2)

Oadby and Wigston (257.8 to 403.4)

Peterborough (329.8 to 469.7)

Sedgemoor (207.0 to 337.7)

Hinckley and Bosworth (284.6 to 403.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 12 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 8; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 1.

Lincoln, 592.2, (588), 757.3, (752)

Hull, 587.8, (1527), 543.2, (1411)

Exeter, 579.1, (761), 575.3, (756)

Mansfield, 505.0, (552), 434.5, (475)

North East Lincolnshire, 492.0, (785), 461.3, (736)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 485.2, (1918), 516.5, (2042)

Peterborough, 469.7, (950), 329.8, (667)

Torbay, 469.7, (640), 435.2, (593)

Brighton and Hove, 464.1, (1350), 436.6, (1270)

Blackpool, 457.5, (638), 492.7, (687)

Norwich, 456.0, (641), 429.7, (604)

Plymouth, 451.7, (1184), 432.7, (1134)

Blaby, 447.2, (454), 334.9, (340)

Sheffield, 444.4, (2599), 498.1, (2913)

Cambridge, 427.9, (534), 347.8, (434)

Ashfield, 426.1, (545), 346.3, (443)

Bristol, 422.1, (1956), 409.8, (1899)

Middlesbrough, 419.9, (592), 473.8, (668)

Salford, 407.6, (1055), 406.8, (1053)

Leeds, 405.6, (3217), 383.0, (3038)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 403.9, (457), 284.6, (322)

Bolsover, 403.4, (325), 345.1, (278)

Oadby and Wigston, 403.4, (230), 257.8, (147)

North Lincolnshire, 401.6, (692), 307.0, (529)

Leicester, 399.5, (1415), 345.8, (1225)

Knowsley, 398.4, (601), 385.1, (581)

Rotherham, 395.2, (1049), 362.8, (963)

North Devon, 392.2, (381), 241.9, (235)

Bassetlaw, 387.4, (455), 356.7, (419)

North Kesteven, 386.6, (452), 437.1, (511)

Nottingham, 385.7, (1284), 376.4, (1253)

Calderdale, 382.6, (809), 393.5, (832)

Cheltenham, 380.9, (443), 343.1, (399)

Southampton, 379.4, (958), 398.8, (1007)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 378.1, (1290), 315.4, (1076)

Solihull, 375.3, (812), 338.8, (733)

Lambeth, 370.2, (1207), 320.8, (1046)

Harborough, 367.8, (345), 265.4, (249)

Swindon, 366.8, (815), 327.2, (727)

Redcar and Cleveland, 366.8, (503), 406.1, (557)

Wakefield, 365.2, (1272), 368.1, (1282)

Great Yarmouth, 359.4, (357), 264.8, (263)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 359.2, (2054), 249.4, (1426)

Wandsworth, 357.6, (1179), 292.7, (965)

Liverpool, 357.2, (1779), 353.8, (1762)

Manchester, 355.6, (1966), 339.0, (1874)

Kettering, 353.7, (360), 352.7, (359)

Doncaster, 353.7, (1103), 358.5, (1118)

Erewash, 353.6, (408), 280.0, (323)

Barnsley, 353.2, (872), 322.8, (797)

Gloucester, 351.6, (454), 294.3, (380)

Crawley, 351.4, (395), 296.2, (333)

Derby, 350.9, (903), 247.2, (636)

Rushcliffe, 349.9, (417), 407.8, (486)

St Helens, 348.9, (630), 354.4, (640)

Reading, 348.6, (564), 251.0, (406)

York, 347.1, (731), 261.6, (551)

East Lindsey, 346.4, (491), 267.4, (379)

East Hertfordshire, 345.2, (517), 382.0, (572)

Kirklees, 344.9, (1517), 324.7, (1428)

Gedling, 344.4, (406), 345.2, (407)

Stockton-on-Tees, 339.0, (669), 427.7, (844)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 338.7, (627), 372.1, (689)

Stockport, 337.7, (991), 287.0, (842)

Sedgemoor, 337.7, (416), 207.0, (255)

Newark and Sherwood, 337.4, (413), 388.0, (475)

Oldham, 336.6, (798), 325.6, (772)

Charnwood, 336.3, (625), 264.2, (491)

Mid Devon, 335.3, (276), 273.4, (225)

Northampton, 335.2, (753), 309.9, (696)

Boston, 333.5, (234), 262.2, (184)

Birmingham, 333.1, (3803), 310.3, (3543)

Stevenage, 332.4, (292), 253.9, (223)

Eastleigh, 332.4, (444), 312.2, (417)

Bedford, 331.8, (575), 264.3, (458)

Portsmouth, 331.8, (713), 309.9, (666)

Bradford, 330.0, (1781), 297.9, (1608)

Tamworth, 328.6, (252), 267.3, (205)

Preston, 328.4, (470), 296.2, (424)

Sandwell, 327.3, (1075), 322.4, (1059)

Hertsmere, 326.0, (342), 279.3, (293)

Gravesham, 325.4, (348), 240.3, (257)

East Devon, 325.4, (476), 290.5, (425)

Daventry, 324.6, (279), 230.4, (198)

Halton, 322.2, (417), 276.6, (358)

Luton, 321.0, (684), 251.6, (536)

Adur, 320.4, (206), 264.4, (170)

Copeland, 319.7, (218), 268.4, (183)

Lewisham, 319.4, (977), 283.2, (866)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 319.0, (966), 338.2, (1024)

South Kesteven, 318.8, (454), 250.0, (356)

Worthing, 317.4, (351), 259.6, (287)

Newham, 317.4, (1121), 271.0, (957)

Bury, 317.3, (606), 272.3, (520)

Wolverhampton, 316.7, (834), 287.4, (757)

Mid Sussex, 315.2, (476), 247.6, (374)

Trafford, 313.9, (745), 274.7, (652)

Teignbridge, 313.1, (420), 301.9, (405)

Burnley, 312.6, (278), 327.3, (291)

Croydon, 311.6, (1205), 263.0, (1017)

Tower Hamlets, 311.3, (1011), 276.5, (898)

Rugby, 311.2, (339), 252.4, (275)

West Lindsey, 310.5, (297), 313.6, (300)

Selby, 310.1, (281), 293.5, (266)

South Gloucestershire, 310.1, (884), 308.0, (878)

South Cambridgeshire, 309.9, (493), 232.6, (370)

Ealing, 309.8, (1059), 302.5, (1034)

Walsall, 309.3, (883), 279.2, (797)

Merton, 308.9, (638), 247.9, (512)

Broxtowe, 307.8, (351), 306.1, (349)

Dorset, 307.5, (1164), 280.8, (1063)

Corby, 307.4, (222), 318.5, (230)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 307.2, (399), 243.3, (316)

South Derbyshire, 306.7, (329), 248.0, (266)

Tewkesbury, 306.3, (291), 245.2, (233)

Redditch, 306.1, (261), 252.2, (215)

Tameside, 306.0, (693), 272.4, (617)

East Cambridgeshire, 303.9, (273), 214.8, (193)

Fylde, 303.3, (245), 302.1, (244)

Broxbourne, 303.3, (295), 272.4, (265)

Islington, 303.1, (735), 288.3, (699)

North East Derbyshire, 302.6, (307), 328.2, (333)

Warrington, 301.4, (633), 325.7, (684)

Brent, 301.1, (993), 294.1, (970)

Bath and North East Somerset, 301.1, (582), 316.1, (611)

Southwark, 300.8, (959), 289.2, (922)

Sutton, 300.0, (619), 224.9, (464)

Coventry, 299.0, (1111), 275.9, (1025)

Barrow-in-Furness, 298.3, (200), 281.9, (189)

Dudley, 298.2, (959), 272.4, (876)

Bromsgrove, 297.4, (297), 264.3, (264)

Chichester, 297.2, (360), 290.6, (352)

Dartford, 296.6, (334), 266.4, (300)

Welwyn Hatfield, 295.8, (364), 250.3, (308)

Wyre, 295.3, (331), 316.7, (355)

Stoke-on-Trent, 295.3, (757), 219.6, (563)

Watford, 295.1, (285), 278.5, (269)

North Tyneside, 294.8, (613), 324.2, (674)

Cannock Chase, 294.8, (297), 217.3, (219)

Wellingborough, 293.6, (234), 283.5, (226)

Harlow, 292.9, (255), 271.1, (236)

Milton Keynes, 291.7, (786), 292.4, (788)

Uttlesford, 291.4, (266), 259.6, (237)

Rochdale, 291.4, (648), 274.3, (610)

Elmbridge, 290.9, (398), 238.3, (326)

Scarborough, 290.6, (316), 279.5, (304)

Torridge, 290.0, (198), 256.3, (175)

Hounslow, 289.1, (785), 253.0, (687)

Darlington, 288.4, (308), 357.7, (382)

St Albans, 288.3, (428), 216.2, (321)

North Hertfordshire, 288.2, (385), 248.6, (332)

Hartlepool, 287.2, (269), 316.0, (296)

Reigate and Banstead, 286.4, (426), 213.8, (318)

Stroud, 285.9, (343), 256.7, (308)

Lichfield, 285.4, (299), 209.1, (219)

Havering, 285.1, (740), 253.9, (659)

North Warwickshire, 285.0, (186), 265.1, (173)

Gosport, 284.1, (241), 240.5, (204)

West Lancashire, 283.4, (324), 321.9, (368)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 281.4, (277), 194.0, (191)

Harrogate, 280.4, (451), 270.5, (435)

Warwick, 280.3, (403), 203.8, (293)

Wirral, 278.7, (903), 286.1, (927)

Derbyshire Dales, 277.9, (201), 243.3, (176)

Medway, 277.9, (774), 307.3, (856)

Amber Valley, 277.8, (356), 211.5, (271)

South Staffordshire, 277.5, (312), 258.8, (291)

Tandridge, 276.9, (244), 251.9, (222)

Oxford, 276.8, (422), 278.8, (425)

Sefton, 276.8, (765), 306.1, (846)

Kingston upon Thames, 276.0, (490), 232.1, (412)

North West Leicestershire, 276.0, (286), 308.8, (320)

Harrow, 274.3, (689), 284.7, (715)

Hackney and City of London, 274.0, (797), 286.4, (833)

Epping Forest, 273.4, (360), 256.7, (338)

High Peak, 273.0, (253), 282.7, (262)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 272.7, (413), 222.6, (337)

Brentwood, 271.4, (209), 206.4, (159)

Fareham, 270.1, (314), 262.4, (305)

Three Rivers, 270.0, (252), 273.2, (255)

County Durham, 267.9, (1420), 269.0, (1426)

Stratford-on-Avon, 267.5, (348), 227.5, (296)

Sunderland, 267.2, (742), 305.0, (847)

Wyre Forest, 266.6, (270), 247.8, (251)

South Norfolk, 266.2, (375), 319.4, (450)

Basingstoke and Deane, 266.2, (470), 194.8, (344)

Greenwich, 266.0, (766), 278.5, (802)

Woking, 265.9, (268), 215.3, (217)

Wiltshire, 265.4, (1327), 256.2, (1281)

Horsham, 265.0, (381), 228.1, (328)

Ribble Valley, 264.4, (161), 183.9, (112)

Haringey, 264.3, (710), 274.3, (737)

Wycombe, 263.4, (460), 234.8, (410)

New Forest, 262.7, (473), 246.5, (444)

Bexley, 262.6, (652), 247.3, (614)

Waltham Forest, 262.5, (727), 278.4, (771)

Hillingdon, 261.3, (802), 239.8, (736)

Maidstone, 260.7, (448), 201.4, (346)

Barking and Dagenham, 260.7, (555), 231.6, (493)

Slough, 260.1, (389), 202.0, (302)

Richmondshire, 258.7, (139), 258.7, (139)

Huntingdonshire, 257.4, (458), 232.6, (414)

Cheshire West and Chester, 257.1, (882), 264.4, (907)

Lancaster, 256.8, (375), 208.8, (305)

Somerset West and Taunton, 255.3, (396), 255.3, (396)

Redbridge, 255.2, (779), 258.8, (790)

South Hams, 255.2, (222), 246.0, (214)

Cheshire East, 255.1, (980), 240.3, (923)

Telford and Wrekin, 254.7, (458), 218.5, (393)

Bracknell Forest, 254.6, (312), 226.8, (278)

Spelthorne, 254.4, (254), 238.4, (238)

Guildford, 254.4, (379), 189.3, (282)

Gateshead, 253.9, (513), 312.3, (631)

Barnet, 253.9, (1005), 244.0, (966)

Wigan, 252.8, (831), 246.8, (811)

Colchester, 252.7, (492), 245.5, (478)

Dover, 252.3, (298), 173.5, (205)

Havant, 251.9, (318), 235.3, (297)

Hyndburn, 251.7, (204), 213.5, (173)

Cherwell, 251.2, (378), 198.7, (299)

Hart, 250.3, (243), 225.6, (219)

Northumberland, 250.3, (807), 265.8, (857)

Rossendale, 249.0, (178), 195.9, (140)

Dacorum, 248.8, (385), 226.2, (350)

South Tyneside, 247.7, (374), 344.4, (520)

Bromley, 247.3, (822), 249.1, (828)

Arun, 247.0, (397), 227.7, (366)

Pendle, 246.4, (227), 237.8, (219)

East Staffordshire, 246.3, (295), 259.7, (311)

Epsom and Ewell, 245.6, (198), 225.7, (182)

Worcester, 245.0, (248), 247.0, (250)

South Bucks, 244.1, (171), 219.9, (154)

Richmond upon Thames, 243.4, (482), 249.0, (493)

Eastbourne, 242.9, (252), 162.9, (169)

Allerdale, 242.4, (237), 182.1, (178)

South Holland, 242.1, (230), 162.1, (154)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 241.8, (313), 207.0, (268)

Mole Valley, 240.7, (210), 181.1, (158)

Fenland, 240.5, (245), 148.3, (151)

South Ribble, 240.1, (266), 232.9, (258)

Test Valley, 239.4, (302), 221.1, (279)

Southend-on-Sea, 237.5, (435), 251.2, (460)

South Somerset, 236.4, (398), 165.1, (278)

Broadland, 236.3, (309), 273.0, (357)

Wokingham, 233.2, (399), 225.6, (386)

East Hampshire, 232.2, (284), 173.3, (212)

Craven, 231.0, (132), 238.0, (136)

Mendip, 231.0, (267), 184.3, (213)

Ashford, 230.7, (300), 196.1, (255)

Chiltern, 230.4, (221), 212.7, (204)

West Berkshire, 230.4, (365), 210.8, (334)

Basildon, 229.7, (430), 210.5, (394)

Central Bedfordshire, 229.7, (663), 259.5, (749)

Thurrock, 229.4, (400), 263.9, (460)

Rutland, 227.9, (91), 305.6, (122)

Camden, 227.8, (615), 222.6, (601)

Chesterfield, 225.9, (237), 259.3, (272)

Winchester, 225.9, (282), 231.5, (289)

North Somerset, 225.5, (485), 217.6, (468)

Lewes, 224.7, (232), 221.8, (229)

Chorley, 224.2, (265), 245.3, (290)

Stafford, 223.6, (307), 182.8, (251)

Kensington and Chelsea, 223.5, (349), 258.1, (403)

Breckland, 222.9, (312), 253.6, (355)

West Suffolk, 222.8, (399), 186.5, (334)

Hambleton, 222.7, (204), 255.5, (234)

Waverley, 222.4, (281), 182.1, (230)

Westminster, 222.3, (581), 246.1, (643)

Rushmoor, 222.0, (210), 176.5, (167)

Maldon, 221.8, (144), 158.6, (103)

Surrey Heath, 221.7, (198), 178.0, (159)

Aylesbury Vale, 221.6, (442), 182.0, (363)

Tunbridge Wells, 221.5, (263), 267.0, (317)

Runnymede, 218.1, (195), 216.9, (194)

South Northamptonshire, 217.0, (205), 207.4, (196)

Enfield, 216.0, (721), 198.0, (661)

Ryedale, 214.9, (119), 158.9, (88)

Shropshire, 212.3, (686), 156.3, (505)

Braintree, 211.0, (322), 207.7, (317)

East Northamptonshire, 209.5, (198), 255.0, (241)

Wychavon, 209.4, (271), 255.0, (330)

Canterbury, 209.2, (346), 218.3, (361)

Folkestone and Hythe, 208.0, (235), 164.6, (186)

South Oxfordshire, 207.0, (294), 174.6, (248)

Chelmsford, 205.2, (366), 228.2, (407)

Vale of White Horse, 204.4, (278), 194.8, (265)

Thanet, 203.6, (289), 202.2, (287)

Sevenoaks, 202.1, (244), 242.7, (293)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 201.5, (305), 136.1, (206)

West Devon, 200.7, (112), 145.2, (81)

Tonbridge and Malling, 200.5, (265), 221.7, (293)

Bolton, 200.0, (575), 190.9, (549)

Blackburn with Darwen, 199.7, (299), 155.0, (232)

Wealden, 197.6, (319), 189.5, (306)

Melton, 197.2, (101), 179.7, (92)

Ipswich, 193.6, (265), 211.8, (290)

Hastings, 191.0, (177), 225.6, (209)

Cotswold, 187.0, (168), 176.9, (159)

Castle Point, 184.8, (167), 204.7, (185)

East Suffolk, 182.4, (455), 240.9, (601)

West Oxfordshire, 180.8, (200), 186.2, (206)

Forest of Dean, 178.6, (155), 168.2, (146)

Tendring, 178.1, (261), 187.0, (274)

Mid Suffolk, 177.1, (184), 200.2, (208)

South Lakeland, 173.2, (182), 171.3, (180)

Swale, 157.2, (236), 155.9, (234)

Isle of Wight, 155.9, (221), 149.5, (212)

Rochford, 153.4, (134), 204.9, (179)

Rother, 147.8, (142), 153.0, (147)

Carlisle, 142.6, (155), 155.5, (169)

Malvern Hills, 139.8, (110), 139.8, (110)

Herefordshire, 136.9, (264), 135.4, (261)

North Norfolk, 130.7, (137), 214.6, (225)

Babergh, 127.1, (117), 197.7, (182)

Eden, 101.4, (54), 99.5, (53)