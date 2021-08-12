Fears of several victims on ‘grim day’ for Plymouth

A “serious and tragic” incident in Plymouth thought to involve several victims is “not terror related”, an MP for the city has said.

The suspect involved is not “on the run” Johnny Mercer, MP for Plymouth, Moor View, said as he urged the public to remain calm.

Emergency services are at the scene in Keyham, where there have been unconfirmed reports of gunshots and of a number of fatalities.

Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport said he was awaiting confirmation of the number of victims, saying the situation looked like “a very grim day for our city and our community”.

Mr Mercer tweeted: “The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth.

“Remain calm. It is for the Police to confirm further details. Do not repost chatter or gossip; work with them. We have the best cops in the land.”

In an earlier tweet, Mr Mercer said he was “aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth.”

He added: “Please obey all instructions from the police and do not post rumour or speculation on social media.”

The South Western Ambulance Service said it was called at just after 6pm on Thursday to Keyham.

The ambulance service tweeted: “We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.

“We will provide an update here in due course.”

Mr Pollard tweeted: “Really worrying news coming out of Keyham”, adding: “Please can everyone stay safe, stay indoors and follow police advice.”

In a second tweet, he said: “Update: awaiting confirmation of number of victims but this looks like a very grim day for our city and our community.

“Please can I ask that you think of the families and our community and not share any images or videos of any of the victims.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.”