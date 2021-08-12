Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Woman arrested after death of boy, two

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 10:26 pm
A woman has been arrested (Peter Byrne/PA)
A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a two-year-old boy.

He died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on Thursday afternoon after being found in a critical condition at an address in Broadlands, Bridgend, on Wednesday at around 8.30pm.

South Wales Police said a 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

She is in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said: “I understand this incident will have caused concerns in the local community, but I must stress we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this matter at this time.”

He appealed to people not to speculate on social media about the situation during what is “a very difficult time for all concerned”.

Liaison officers are working with the family.

