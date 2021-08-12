Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Nissan engineer heading to Tokyo with Paralympics GB

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 12:05 am
Engineer Anna Nicholson who is competing in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo (Nissan/PA)
A Nissan engineer is heading to the company’s home country to compete in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Anna Nicholson, who has cerebral palsy, will represent Paralympics GB in the shot put following a series of outstanding performances in qualifying.

The 26-year-old, who works in Sunderland, said: “It’s been my dream for the last 10 years.

“My team at Nissan have been a great support to me while I’ve been doing my training and helping me strike a great work, life and training balance.

Nissan engineer Anna Nicholson
“I can’t wait to visit Japan, not just as a member of Paralympics GB but also team Nissan.”

Originally from Carlisle, Nicholson first displayed her exceptional talent at school and has been competing professionally since she was 15.

She has a Masters degree in chemical engineering and joined Nissan four years ago in its trim and chassis department.

Nicholson now works on the production of the all-new Qashqai, 100% electric Nissan Leaf and Juke.

Alan Johnson, vice president of manufacturing at Nissan’s Sunderland plant, said: “Anna is an outstanding role model and hugely valued member of the team at Nissan.

“Her ability to combine excellence at work with hitting the highest heights as an athlete demonstrates what can be achieved through talent, hard work and exceptional dedication.

“The team at the plant is hugely proud of Anna and we wish her the very best of luck in Tokyo.”

Nicholson leaves for Japan on August 17 and her competition will take place in the early hours of September 2.

