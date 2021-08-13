Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Boy, 14, charged with murder of man stabbed after confronting teenagers

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 8:29 am Updated: August 13, 2021, 10:39 am
Police at the scene in Churchill Terrace, Chingford, east London, where James Markham was stabbed to death after confronting a group of teenagers (Laura Parnaby/PA)
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a father who was fatally stabbed after confronting a group of teenagers.

James Markham, 45, was attacked after reportedly trying to defend his daughter in Churchill Terrace, Chingford, east London, on Monday evening.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services and members of the public, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said the boy was charged with murder on Friday morning and will appear at Stratford Youth Court later.

He has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and breach of a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

A second boy, also 14, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released under investigation.

A 16-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been released under investigation.

Mr Markham was described as “a man with a good heart and good soul” by a family friend, while floral tributes have been laid at the scene in his memory.

James Markham was fatally stabbed after confronting a group of youths in Chingford, east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A family friend, who was tearful as she approached the scene of the stabbing and did not want to be named, said: “He was my friend, my neighbour.

“He was kind, a lovely man, a worker.

“He would wake up at 5am, come back 6pm, doing the daily routine with the kids, always with the kids.”

She added: “We are devastated for Jamie.

“He was kind, a good person, someone who will always be there for you.

“Anything that you need, he’ll always be there, fixing anything that you need from the house.

Floral tributes at the scene in Churchill Terrace, Chingford (Laura Parnaby/PA)

“He was always working.

“He was a very good person, a man with a good heart, a good soul, he didn’t deserve that.”

Bouquets of flowers and a card were laid in a parking area in Churchill Terrace on Thursday.

A note with one bouquet read: “Thinking of you all. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. Much love. 37th Chingford Scout Group xx.”

The Met said his family are being supported by specialist officers.

