Man suspected of killing five in Plymouth mass shooting identified

A man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting in Plymouth has been named locally as Jake Davison.

Devon and Cornwall Police said three females, two males and the suspect had died in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday evening.

One of those killed was a “small child” aged under 10, according to local MP Luke Pollard.

He added that people are receiving treatment in hospital, though police have yet to confirm the final figure of those injured.

Police said all six people are believed to have died from gunshot wounds and stressed the incident was not terror-related.

Davison appeared to post on a YouTube account under the name Professor Waffle just weeks before the massacre about how he was “beaten down” and “defeated by life”.

His channel was subscribed to gun-related accounts and another named Incel TV, which features content related to “involuntary celibacy”, although in one of his videos Davison said he “wouldn’t clarify myself as an incel”.

Jake Davison appeared to run a YouTube account under the name Professor Waffle (YouTube/PA)

The online subculture involves men who express hostility and extreme resentment towards those who are sexually active, particularly women.

In another clip, he discusses missing out on a teenage romance and refers to “Chads”, an incel community term for good-looking men who attract women.

Forensic officers in protective clothing could be seen conducting fingertip searches at the scene on Friday morning, including examining road kerbs, while a coroner’s ambulance was filmed leaving the area.

A large yellow tent has also been set up in the road and several uniformed officers remain posted around the cordon.

The incident is the first mass shooting in Britain since June 2010, when taxi driver Derrick Bird killed 12 people and injured 11 others in Cumbria.

In a statement, the force said officers were called to a “serious firearms incident” in Biddick Drive at around 6.10pm.

Six people, including the suspected gunman, died in the incident (Ben Birchall/PA)

A spokesman said: “Following attendance at the scene, two females and two males were deceased at the scene.

“A further male, believed to be the offender, was also deceased at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

“Another female treated at the scene for gunshot wounds died a short time later in hospital.”

The spokesman said the area had been cordoned off and added that police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Members of the public with mobile phone footage were urged not to post it on social media platforms and “respect those families who have lost loved ones”, he said.

It is unclear as yet how many people were injured (Ben Birchall/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the emergency services for their response to the incident.

He tweeted: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response.”

Mr Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport, tweeted that one of those killed was a child under 10.

He added on Friday morning: “Hearing that one of the dead is a small child is utterly heartbreaking.”

He told Times Radio: “This is an unspeakably grim time for this community.

“What we could do with is the support of our friends around the country at this time, treating the victims and their families with as much respect as possible and not sharing images on social media.

“This is an incredibly dark day for our community but the Keyham community is strong – it is a community that has heart in abundance.

“Today is the day we need to come together as a community.”

A police officer at Biddick Drive on Friday morning (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Pollard described Keyham as a “really tight-knit community”, where people know their neighbours and look out for each other.

He told Times Radio that people are still receiving treatment in hospital following the shooting.

“I’m afraid there’s an awful lot of people who seem to be caught up in this shooting,” Mr Pollard added.

“We are waiting for final figures from the police on how many people are injured.”

Community leaders said it was a dark day for the city (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Right Reverend Mark O’Toole, bishop of Plymouth, asked for people to pray for those affected and the people of the city.

“It is with a deep sense of shock and sadness that we heard the news of the terrible shooting in our beloved city,” the bishop said.

“I offer my support and prayers for all those who were killed, and for their loved ones at this tragic time.”

Witnesses described hearing gunshots, with one saying she saw a man “randomly” start shooting at people.

One witness, who lives near Biddick Drive and gave her name as Sharron, told the BBC: “Firstly, there was shouting, followed by gunshots – three, possibly four to begin with.

“This was when the shooter kicked in the door of a house and randomly started shooting… he ran from the house shooting as he ran and proceeded to shoot at a few people in the Linear Park up from the drive.”

Robert Pinkerton told the BBC he had “walked around the corner” and “bumped into a bloke with a shotgun”.

Emergency services at the scene on Thursday night (Ben Birchall/PA)

South Western Ambulance Service confirmed it was called just after 6pm on Thursday and responded with a significant number of resources.

These included Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.

In a statement issued on Friday, the police and crime commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly urged members of the public to stay away from the scene and avoid speculating.

Alison Hernandez said: “My thoughts are with the relatives of the deceased, those injured and the people of Plymouth after this horrendous and tragic incident.

“I would like to pay tribute to the hard work of our blue light services who have done all they can to deal with those directly affected and get the injured the best possible medical care.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected.

“I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.”

Andy Berry, chairman of Devon and Cornwall Police Federation, said support would be available for officers following the aftermath of the “terrible incident”.