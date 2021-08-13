Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Plymouth shooting – what we know so far

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 12:52 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 3:48 pm
Police activity in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth where six people, including the offender, died of gunshot wounds in a firearms incident (Ben Birchall/PA)
Five people and the gunman died after a shooting in Plymouth on Thursday evening.

Here is what we know so far about the incident:

– The atrocity was carried out by a man named by Devon and Cornwall Police as Jake Davison, 22.

Plymouth shooting
(PA Graphics)

– A three-year-old girl was among his victims during the six-minute incident in Keyham, Plymouth.

– His first victim was a 51-year-old woman, who was known to him, with police saying they had a familial relationship.

– He then left the unnamed address and shot the girl and her 43-year-old male relative in Biddick Drive.

– Two further victims were a man, 59, shot in parkland nearby, and a woman, 66, killed at Henderson Place. 

Jake Davison
The gunman was named by police as Jake Davison (Jake Davison/PA)

– He then turned the gun on himself, before police could intervene. None of his victims have been identified by police.

– In between, Davison shot at a man, 33, and a woman, 53, who survived. They remain in hospital being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening. 

– Parts of the incident happened in front of other members of the public who are said to have been “shocked at what was unfolding before them”.

– A weapon has been recovered, described by witnesses as a “pump action shotgun”.

– Davison had a firearms licence, and police do not believe he was linked to any terrorist or far-right organisation.

– The crime scene currently stretches to 13 separate sites.

– Police are examining the hard drive and social media activity of Davison, who posted on a YouTube channel under the name Professor Waffle and previously said he did not have “any willpower to do anything anymore” in a recording dated July 28.

Forensic officers in Biddick Drive
Forensic officers in Biddick Drive (Ben Birchall/PA)

– Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response.”

– Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.”

