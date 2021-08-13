Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Social media platforms act to remove Plymouth gunman’s accounts

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 3:58 pm
Jake Davison shot and killed five people on Thursday evening, in the Keyham area of Plymouth, Devon (Jake Davison/PA)
Jake Davison shot and killed five people on Thursday evening, in the Keyham area of Plymouth, Devon (Jake Davison/PA)

Plymouth massacre gunman Jake Davison was active across several social media platforms and uploaded a video on YouTube just weeks before his deadly attack, saying he was “beaten down” and “defeated by life”.

Detectives are examining the 22-year-old’s social media output as part of their investigation, Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer of Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed.

Both his YouTube and Facebook accounts were removed by around lunchtime on Friday, but a Reddit account believed to belong to Davison could still be accessed on Friday afternoon.

Social media apps
The gunman was active on several social media channels (Yui Mok/PA)

– What has YouTube said?

Google-owned YouTube confirmed to the PA news agency that Davison’s account had been terminated.

The removal was carried out under its offline behaviour policy.

Rules on the platform prohibit inciting violence, including encouraging others to go to a particular place to commit violence or to perform violence at a particular time, the firm said.

Google also told PA that it will comply with any police requests made through proper legal processes.

– What has Facebook said?

A spokesperson for Facebook – which also owns Instagram – confirmed it too has removed Davison’s accounts.

The social network said he was removed under its dangerous individuals and organisations policy, which does not allow mass murderers on either platform.

POLICE Keyham
(PA Graphics)

– What has Reddit said?

Reddit is yet to respond to calls for comment.

An account thought to belong to Davison remained active on Friday afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]