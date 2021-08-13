Support offered to those affected by mass shooting in Plymouth

Flags are flying at half-mast in the Devon city of Plymouth following a mass shooting that left six people dead, including the gunman.

Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother, Maxine Davison, 51, before going on to shoot dead four more people, including three-year-old Sophie Martyn, and injure two others.

On Friday Plymouth City Council set out plans for a number of tributes to the victims of the atrocity.

It said a minute’s silence will be held in the city on Monday at 11am.

Books of condolence are available for the public to sign at several locations and with varying opening times.

These are St Mark’s Church in Sanctuary Close, Ford, from 9am to 5pm; St Thomas Church in Royal Navy Road, Keyham from 9am to 11am on Sunday; The Council House, Armada Way from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday and Ford Primary School, Cambridge Road from 9am until 5pm.

There is also an online book of condolence on the council’s website.

Flags in the city are flying at half-mast, while Smeaton’s Tower will be lit on Friday night as a mark of respect for the victims.

A civic service led by the Bishop of Plymouth will be held at the Minster Church of St Andrew on Wednesday

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said on Friday that members of the public had witnessed the atrocity and urged them to seek support.

Nick Kelly, leader of Plymouth council, said earlier on Friday: “Plymouth is a city in shock today. This is a city with a reputation for being friendly, for being safe.

“Details of what happened last night are still emerging and it will be some time before we know the whole story, but we do know that Plymouth people have a history of coming together to support each other.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this awful tragedy and those who may have witnessed this distressing event. We are mourning with them.”

The council is working with police and organisations including Livewell, Barnardo’s and the Red Cross to offer support for the families and community affected.

Community venues and churches in the city have opened their doors for people to talk about what happened, Mr Kelly said.

“Our flags are flying at half-mast as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in this appalling situation,” he added.

“As a mark of respect for the victims, tonight we will also be lighting Smeaton’s Tower – a beacon of light – on a very dark, dark day for Plymouth.”

Tudor Evans, leader of the opposition, said: “The whole city is united in its shock and grief over this horrendous event and our thoughts go out to all those who are affected.

“This is so, so tragic. We will all work together to do all we can to help people come to terms with this truly shocking episode.”

Members of Victim Support, the Victim Care Unit and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner have also set up in the car park of the Co-op on Wolseley Road to offer support.

Five people were killed by the gunman, including a three-year-old girl (Ben Birchall/PA)

Alison Hernandez, police and crime commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “My thoughts are with the relatives of the deceased, those injured and the people of Plymouth after this horrendous and tragic incident.

“I would like to pay tribute to the hard work of our blue light services this evening who have done all they can to deal with those directly affected and get the injured the best possible medical care.

“Due to the public nature of this incident, we understand that many people will have been affected either practically or emotionally, which is why we’ve set up at the Co-op to offer whatever support we can.

“If you have been affected in any way by these events, please drop by and speak to a specialist support officer.”

People can also access Victim Support services on 08081 689111 or online at victimcaredevonandcornwall.org.uk, she added.