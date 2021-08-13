Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 9, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 10-13) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 312 local areas in England, 227 (73%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 84 (27%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Hull has the highest rate, with 1,576 new cases in the seven days to August 9 – the equivalent of 608.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 547.6 in the seven days to August 2.

Lincoln has the second highest rate, down from 751.6 to 551.7, with 552 new cases.

Exeter has the third highest rate, down slightly from 572.3 to 549.0, with 732 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Sedgemoor (up from 212.2 to 396.9)

North Devon (242.4 to 406.4)

Peterborough (345.0 to 502.4)

Oadby & Wigston (270.4 to 411.8)

Great Yarmouth (256.1 to 378.0)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 13 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 9; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 2.

Hull, 608.2, (1576), 547.6, (1419)

Lincoln, 551.7, (552), 751.6, (752)

Exeter, 549.0, (732), 572.3, (763)

Mansfield, 512.1, (560), 439.0, (480)

Peterborough, 502.4, (1018), 345.0, (699)

North East Lincolnshire, 488.8, (779), 450.5, (718)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 481.6, (1912), 511.3, (2030)

Brighton and Hove, 459.0, (1339), 453.8, (1324)

Torbay, 457.4, (623), 458.1, (624)

Blaby, 453.2, (462), 337.4, (344)

Ashfield, 444.9, (571), 342.8, (440)

Bolsover, 440.3, (358), 341.9, (278)

Blackpool, 437.2, (605), 477.7, (661)

Plymouth, 436.0, (1146), 425.7, (1119)

Norwich, 435.4, (619), 455.8, (648)

Middlesbrough, 435.3, (615), 429.6, (607)

Sheffield, 432.6, (2549), 501.7, (2956)

Bristol, 430.0, (2003), 411.9, (1919)

Cambridge, 423.0, (529), 370.2, (463)

Oadby and Wigston, 411.8, (236), 270.4, (155)

Leeds, 409.0, (3267), 384.7, (3073)

Rotherham, 407.2, (1079), 366.8, (972)

Leicester, 406.7, (1440), 345.4, (1223)

North Devon, 406.4, (399), 242.4, (238)

Salford, 398.9, (1048), 394.4, (1036)

Sedgemoor, 396.9, (490), 212.2, (262)

North Lincolnshire, 394.2, (681), 310.9, (537)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 392.4, (446), 319.4, (363)

Solihull, 389.9, (848), 339.3, (738)

Knowsley, 389.6, (594), 377.2, (575)

North Kesteven, 389.3, (460), 446.9, (528)

Nottingham, 386.2, (1302), 371.7, (1253)

Redcar and Cleveland, 381.1, (523), 359.3, (493)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 380.8, (1307), 321.7, (1104)

Lambeth, 380.3, (1224), 324.4, (1044)

Bassetlaw, 379.6, (449), 349.2, (413)

Calderdale, 379.3, (802), 397.3, (840)

Great Yarmouth, 378.0, (375), 256.1, (254)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 375.5, (2161), 257.0, (1479)

Southampton, 374.9, (948), 402.6, (1018)

Derby, 373.4, (959), 259.3, (666)

Swindon, 372.8, (831), 323.5, (721)

Reading, 369.8, (593), 257.0, (412)

Wakefield, 369.5, (1299), 354.7, (1247)

Cheltenham, 368.8, (428), 352.5, (409)

Kettering, 365.9, (374), 348.3, (356)

Gloucester, 363.1, (471), 289.9, (376)

Crawley, 361.9, (407), 303.2, (341)

Doncaster, 359.7, (1125), 348.5, (1090)

Harborough, 358.0, (342), 273.2, (261)

Liverpool, 356.3, (1783), 353.9, (1771)

St Helens, 355.1, (643), 351.2, (636)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 354.7, (651), 373.8, (686)

Erewash, 354.6, (409), 311.3, (359)

Barnsley, 351.5, (872), 318.1, (789)

Manchester, 350.9, (1950), 340.4, (1892)

East Lindsey, 350.6, (498), 276.7, (393)

Wandsworth, 348.5, (1149), 306.9, (1012)

Charnwood, 347.6, (655), 268.0, (505)

Tamworth, 346.1, (266), 261.5, (201)

Kirklees, 345.8, (1526), 331.1, (1461)

Northampton, 345.1, (774), 312.1, (700)

York, 343.1, (724), 267.3, (564)

Stevenage, 340.5, (300), 256.5, (226)

Redditch, 340.1, (291), 258.3, (221)

Rushcliffe, 339.3, (412), 391.2, (475)

Birmingham, 336.1, (3833), 311.9, (3557)

Bradford, 335.2, (1817), 299.9, (1626)

Stockport, 334.1, (983), 292.7, (861)

Boston, 333.2, (236), 252.7, (179)

East Hertfordshire, 332.0, (504), 377.5, (573)

East Devon, 330.9, (490), 284.3, (421)

Bedford, 330.3, (577), 273.6, (478)

Copeland, 329.2, (224), 288.1, (196)

Sandwell, 329.1, (1083), 318.5, (1048)

Hertsmere, 329.0, (347), 264.5, (279)

Gedling, 329.0, (389), 343.4, (406)

Adur, 328.7, (211), 263.3, (169)

Lewisham, 327.5, (1000), 280.0, (855)

Teignbridge, 327.3, (442), 300.7, (406)

Mid Devon, 326.6, (272), 266.5, (222)

Oldham, 324.9, (772), 326.6, (776)

Stockton-on-Tees, 324.7, (641), 402.2, (794)

Portsmouth, 324.7, (697), 320.0, (687)

Trafford, 324.5, (771), 277.4, (659)

Wolverhampton, 324.5, (858), 293.5, (776)

Daventry, 324.3, (282), 246.1, (214)

Luton, 322.2, (688), 252.4, (539)

Preston, 321.2, (463), 297.6, (429)

Walsall, 320.9, (920), 275.2, (789)

Newark and Sherwood, 320.8, (395), 379.3, (467)

South Kesteven, 318.4, (456), 263.9, (378)

Barrow-in-Furness, 317.7, (212), 265.3, (177)

Halton, 317.5, (412), 280.5, (364)

Worthing, 317.0, (351), 264.6, (293)

Bury, 316.2, (603), 270.6, (516)

Dorset, 315.4, (1198), 289.1, (1098)

Eastleigh, 315.1, (427), 316.6, (429)

Merton, 313.4, (647), 256.2, (529)

Welwyn Hatfield, 313.2, (388), 242.1, (300)

Rugby, 312.7, (346), 262.1, (290)

Stoke-on-Trent, 311.7, (800), 211.2, (542)

Newham, 311.6, (1107), 270.5, (961)

Ealing, 311.5, (1060), 298.2, (1015)

South Gloucestershire, 310.3, (893), 297.1, (855)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 309.9, (951), 328.5, (1008)

Croydon, 309.6, (1203), 269.7, (1048)

South Cambridgeshire, 309.5, (498), 243.6, (392)

Tameside, 309.1, (702), 260.2, (591)

Broxtowe, 308.8, (354), 309.7, (355)

Brent, 308.5, (1011), 289.5, (949)

Warrington, 308.0, (645), 316.1, (662)

Broxbourne, 307.4, (300), 280.8, (274)

North Tyneside, 307.4, (642), 297.3, (621)

Mid Sussex, 307.0, (467), 260.9, (397)

Tewkesbury, 306.3, (296), 245.3, (237)

Cannock Chase, 305.5, (310), 213.8, (217)

Gosport, 304.7, (258), 255.1, (216)

Stroud, 304.4, (368), 250.6, (303)

Wyre, 303.4, (343), 306.0, (346)

Burnley, 303.3, (271), 312.3, (279)

East Cambridgeshire, 302.8, (273), 235.1, (212)

West Lindsey, 301.5, (290), 324.4, (312)

Gravesham, 301.2, (322), 256.3, (274)

Islington, 300.7, (746), 274.5, (681)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 299.9, (391), 254.7, (332)

Coventry, 299.7, (1137), 270.4, (1026)

Southwark, 299.7, (959), 287.5, (920)

South Derbyshire, 299.5, (328), 245.6, (269)

Tower Hamlets, 299.4, (994), 271.4, (901)

Rochdale, 299.1, (669), 266.0, (595)

Harlow, 299.0, (261), 275.0, (240)

Bath and North East Somerset, 298.9, (587), 302.5, (594)

Reigate and Banstead, 298.8, (446), 225.1, (336)

Uttlesford, 298.6, (277), 246.9, (229)

Elmbridge, 298.1, (409), 239.8, (329)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 296.7, (292), 186.9, (184)

North East Derbyshire, 296.4, (303), 320.9, (328)

Sutton, 295.6, (614), 232.1, (482)

Dudley, 294.4, (949), 280.7, (905)

Torridge, 294.0, (202), 245.9, (169)

Dartford, 293.7, (335), 280.6, (320)

Bromsgrove, 293.3, (295), 264.5, (266)

Milton Keynes, 292.7, (791), 291.6, (788)

North Warwickshire, 291.8, (191), 246.0, (161)

Corby, 291.6, (213), 309.4, (226)

Amber Valley, 291.1, (375), 229.0, (295)

Scarborough, 289.7, (315), 264.9, (288)

Selby, 287.9, (264), 297.7, (273)

St Albans, 287.3, (429), 217.7, (325)

Wirral, 286.4, (929), 284.9, (924)

Wellingborough, 286.0, (229), 288.5, (231)

Watford, 285.6, (276), 278.4, (269)

Brentwood, 284.8, (220), 204.6, (158)

North West Leicestershire, 284.3, (298), 298.6, (313)

Basingstoke and Deane, 283.5, (504), 194.1, (345)

Fylde, 282.0, (229), 326.3, (265)

Hounslow, 281.9, (766), 259.0, (704)

Sefton, 281.3, (776), 308.8, (852)

Darlington, 281.2, (302), 343.6, (369)

Tandridge, 279.0, (247), 249.6, (221)

Derbyshire Dales, 277.5, (201), 252.7, (183)

Chichester, 277.3, (337), 308.6, (375)

Harrogate, 276.7, (447), 264.9, (428)

High Peak, 276.4, (256), 265.6, (246)

Oxford, 275.1, (417), 285.7, (433)

North Hertfordshire, 275.0, (367), 248.0, (331)

Woking, 275.0, (275), 236.0, (236)

Wyre Forest, 274.9, (278), 237.3, (240)

Telford and Wrekin, 274.1, (497), 210.7, (382)

Three Rivers, 273.5, (257), 271.4, (255)

Hackney and City of London, 273.1, (797), 285.4, (833)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 273.0, (413), 224.1, (339)

Kingston upon Thames, 273.0, (489), 242.3, (434)

Havering, 272.0, (709), 248.6, (648)

South Ribble, 271.9, (302), 219.6, (244)

County Durham, 271.0, (1445), 254.3, (1356)

Wiltshire, 270.8, (1365), 245.6, (1238)

West Lancashire, 270.8, (310), 313.5, (359)

Lancaster, 270.7, (401), 206.6, (306)

South Norfolk, 270.5, (387), 311.7, (446)

Horsham, 270.2, (393), 237.8, (346)

Fareham, 269.9, (314), 270.8, (315)

South Staffordshire, 269.6, (303), 265.2, (298)

Hartlepool, 269.6, (253), 295.2, (277)

Haringey, 269.6, (718), 271.1, (722)

Worcester, 269.3, (270), 238.4, (239)

Ribble Valley, 269.2, (167), 179.0, (111)

Greenwich, 268.8, (777), 262.3, (758)

Lichfield, 267.9, (283), 221.5, (234)

Warwick, 267.8, (388), 223.6, (324)

Somerset West and Taunton, 267.7, (416), 248.4, (386)

Bexley, 267.1, (666), 245.1, (611)

Medway, 266.9, (745), 310.2, (866)

Sunderland, 266.7, (741), 289.0, (803)

New Forest, 266.6, (479), 251.0, (451)

Slough, 262.7, (393), 204.6, (306)

Gateshead, 262.4, (530), 291.2, (588)

Dover, 262.4, (311), 173.8, (206)

Harrow, 262.3, (662), 282.2, (712)

South Hams, 261.5, (230), 252.4, (222)

Eastbourne, 261.3, (270), 151.9, (157)

Hyndburn, 260.1, (211), 204.6, (166)

Epping Forest, 259.5, (343), 257.2, (340)

Huntingdonshire, 259.2, (464), 240.8, (431)

Hillingdon, 258.9, (800), 236.2, (730)

Maidstone, 258.8, (448), 190.0, (329)

Havant, 258.0, (326), 232.7, (294)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 257.7, (334), 187.5, (243)

Fenland, 257.6, (263), 162.6, (166)

Hart, 257.2, (251), 225.4, (220)

Rossendale, 256.2, (183), 196.0, (140)

Waltham Forest, 256.0, (709), 271.2, (751)

Wigan, 255.8, (846), 239.8, (793)

East Staffordshire, 253.9, (307), 272.1, (329)

Cheshire East, 253.2, (979), 242.6, (938)

Redbridge, 252.9, (773), 257.5, (787)

Cherwell, 252.9, (384), 196.3, (298)

Bracknell Forest, 252.1, (313), 227.1, (282)

Colchester, 252.0, (497), 241.4, (476)

Cheshire West and Chester, 251.6, (865), 266.4, (916)

Guildford, 251.4, (378), 198.9, (299)

Arun, 250.1, (403), 220.9, (356)

Epsom and Ewell, 249.4, (202), 203.7, (165)

Barnet, 249.4, (995), 244.9, (977)

Northumberland, 249.2, (807), 255.7, (828)

South Somerset, 247.8, (418), 167.8, (283)

Surrey Heath, 247.7, (221), 189.5, (169)

Barking and Dagenham, 247.5, (530), 233.5, (500)

Allerdale, 245.3, (240), 197.3, (193)

Spelthorne, 245.3, (245), 237.3, (237)

Bromley, 245.2, (816), 245.2, (816)

South Tyneside, 244.2, (369), 321.6, (486)

Buckinghamshire, 244.0, (1335), 209.8, (1148)

Dacorum, 243.8, (379), 231.6, (360)

Mole Valley, 243.3, (213), 183.9, (161)

South Northamptonshire, 240.9, (230), 200.0, (191)

Mendip, 240.8, (280), 190.9, (222)

Winchester, 240.6, (303), 209.6, (264)

Richmondshire, 240.1, (129), 271.7, (146)

Test Valley, 239.8, (305), 222.5, (283)

Ryedale, 239.1, (133), 169.0, (94)

Pendle, 238.8, (220), 242.0, (223)

South Holland, 237.9, (228), 174.2, (167)

Richmond upon Thames, 237.2, (470), 242.3, (480)

Wokingham, 234.6, (408), 217.9, (379)

Southend-on-Sea, 234.2, (428), 252.8, (462)

Rushmoor, 234.1, (221), 183.3, (173)

Stratford-on-Avon, 234.1, (310), 245.5, (325)

West Berkshire, 233.5, (370), 210.8, (334)

Central Bedfordshire, 233.3, (686), 240.4, (707)

Thurrock, 233.0, (409), 254.1, (446)

Rutland, 232.2, (94), 284.1, (115)

Ashford, 232.0, (304), 203.8, (267)

North Somerset, 231.5, (499), 208.3, (449)

Chorley, 231.3, (275), 236.4, (281)

West Suffolk, 231.2, (410), 194.6, (345)

Wychavon, 231.1, (303), 247.9, (325)

Waverley, 230.7, (292), 188.8, (239)

Basildon, 230.3, (432), 213.3, (400)

Chesterfield, 226.8, (238), 253.5, (266)

Folkestone and Hythe, 225.9, (256), 160.6, (182)

Craven, 225.0, (129), 232.0, (133)

South Oxfordshire, 224.0, (322), 173.9, (250)

Kensington and Chelsea, 223.1, (350), 255.0, (400)

Enfield, 222.7, (743), 193.7, (646)

East Hampshire, 222.1, (275), 178.5, (221)

Shropshire, 221.9, (722), 162.6, (529)

West Devon, 220.9, (124), 153.2, (86)

Maldon, 220.2, (144), 168.2, (110)

Breckland, 220.2, (311), 256.3, (362)

Broadland, 219.8, (290), 266.8, (352)

Westminster, 218.6, (590), 224.6, (606)

Stafford, 218.3, (301), 187.1, (258)

Runnymede, 218.1, (197), 211.5, (191)

East Northamptonshire, 217.7, (207), 249.2, (237)

Canterbury, 217.1, (362), 212.3, (354)

Tunbridge Wells, 216.9, (258), 276.6, (329)

Camden, 214.3, (599), 217.9, (609)

Thanet, 214.2, (303), 198.6, (281)

Melton, 214.0, (110), 182.9, (94)

Lewes, 213.5, (221), 226.0, (234)

Hambleton, 213.2, (196), 233.9, (215)

Braintree, 211.0, (323), 209.7, (321)

Cotswold, 208.3, (188), 170.6, (154)

Blackburn with Darwen, 207.3, (311), 150.0, (225)

Chelmsford, 205.5, (369), 220.0, (395)

Bolton, 204.7, (590), 189.8, (547)

Vale of White Horse, 204.5, (282), 190.0, (262)

Castle Point, 202.2, (183), 177.9, (161)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 201.0, (304), 152.1, (230)

Wealden, 200.3, (326), 185.6, (302)

Sevenoaks, 191.1, (232), 243.8, (296)

Hastings, 190.2, (176), 217.2, (201)

West Oxfordshire, 188.8, (211), 168.2, (188)

Tendring, 188.0, (277), 179.2, (264)

Isle of Wight, 185.5, (264), 142.7, (203)

East Suffolk, 185.3, (464), 235.2, (589)

Tonbridge and Malling, 184.1, (244), 222.5, (295)

South Lakeland, 183.0, (192), 167.8, (176)

Forest of Dean, 182.5, (159), 166.5, (145)

Mid Suffolk, 182.2, (191), 200.3, (210)

Ipswich, 175.0, (238), 229.4, (312)

Herefordshire, 171.0, (331), 136.4, (264)

Malvern Hills, 162.4, (129), 133.4, (106)

Swale, 160.9, (243), 139.1, (210)

Carlisle, 160.3, (174), 141.9, (154)

Rochford, 159.8, (140), 194.0, (170)

Rother, 131.3, (127), 154.1, (149)

Babergh, 128.3, (119), 181.2, (168)

North Norfolk, 121.7, (128), 200.6, (211)

Eden, 102.3, (55), 107.9, (58)