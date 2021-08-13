Proportion of state school pupils at Cambridge University to reach record high

The proportion of state school students starting at the University of Cambridge this autumn will reach a record high after nearly 45% of A-level entries across the UK were awarded top grades this week.

Early admissions data from the university suggests around 72% of UK undergraduates entering the institution will have been educated in the state sector, up from 70.6% in 2020.

Cambridge will be welcoming just over 3,600 freshers in October, which is down on last year when nearly 3,900 students were admitted, but up on 2019 when 3,528 freshers started.

No student at Cambridge has been forced to defer until next year or switch college to help accommodate numbers despite 2021’s record high A-level results after grades were determined by teachers amid the pandemic.

The institution increased its intake last summer after the fiasco around grading led to thousands of students having their A-level results downgraded from school estimates by a controversial algorithm before Ofqual announced a U-turn, which meant a greater number of applicants then secured top grades.

Last year, 70.6% of students starting degree courses at Cambridge were from state schools but this year’s figure is expected to rise to between 71% and 72%.

More than one in four freshers starting Cambridge this year are from the least advantaged backgrounds, including more than 230 students who have said they are eligible for Free School Meals, admissions figures suggest.

Some 49 students have been offered places through adjustment – a scheme that offers a place to bright students from disadvantaged backgrounds who apply and miss out on an offer, but then go on to achieve high grades.

Last year, only 26 students were admitted through the scheme as Cambridge had to accommodate extra students following the grading U-turn.

On Tuesday, more than two in five (44.8%) of UK A-level entries were awarded an A or A* grade, up from 38.5% last year, after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figures showing that 70.1% of A-level entries from private schools in England were awarded top grades this year, compared with 39.3% from comprehensives, has prompted concern about inequalities from politicians and sector leaders.

Professor Graham Virgo, senior pro-vice-chancellor at the University of Cambridge, said: “After another challenging year for students and teachers, we are pleased that Cambridge has been able to accept all offer holders who met the terms of their offers, without having to ask anyone to defer or move college, as well as another 49 who were made offers through adjustment.

“At least 71% of our new students will have attended state schools, another increase on last year’s record, while more than a quarter are from the least advantaged backgrounds, including more than 230 who have declared themselves eligible for Free School Meals.

“We applaud the achievements of all our new students and look forward to welcoming them in Cambridge in October.”

Oxford University has accepted the same proportion of state school pupils as last year (William Conran/PA)

At the University of Oxford, around 68% of new undergraduates starting degree courses in the autumn will have been educated in the state sector – the same as last year.

The institution is expecting to admit around 3,265 students this October, which is in line with average acceptances in normal years.

All accepted students expecting to start in 2021 will be able to do so, with no student required to defer the start of their course, the university has said.