Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in central London

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 12:14 am
Metropolitan Police officers at the scene on Oxford Street, London, where a man was found just after 7pm with multiple stab wounds (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said armed response officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Oxford Street just after 7pm.

A man, believed to be in his twenties, was found with multiple stab injuries close to Oxford Circus and was taken to hospital, the force said.

Police said they were waiting for an update on the man’s condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call them on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6520/13Aug, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

