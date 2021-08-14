Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Royal fan collects £1,850 piece of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 9:20 am Updated: August 14, 2021, 9:35 am
Gerry Layton (left) collects his £1,850 slice of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake from Chris Albury (Dominic Winter Auctioneers/PA)
A royal megafan has collected a piece of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding cake after paying £1,850 for the confection.

Auctioneer Chris Albury handed the cake over to Gerry Layton at Kemble Railway Station, Gloucestershire, after Mr Layton won the auction earlier this week.

The large piece of preserved cake features icing and a marzipan base from one of the 23 official wedding cakes made for the ill-fated 1981 marriage.

The design of the cake features a sugared design of the royal coat-of-arms coloured in gold, red, blue and silver.

Mr Layton made a 10-hour round train journey from Leeds to personally collect the slice.

He was delighted to be given a Charles and Diana royal wedding commemorative plate alongside the cake and programme for the first wedding of the Prince of Wales.

The auctioneers also gave Mr Layton a fresh fruit cake, which he devoured on his long journey home.

Mr Albury, auctioneer at Dominic Winter Auctioneers in Cirencester, said: “I’ve handled a number of bizarre things as an auctioneer and valuer over the years – going to Belfast to appraise photographs of the Cottingley fairies, to Vienna for historic photographs of the Cuban Revolution – but this royal cake story will certainly rank up there as one of my most unusual and memorable stories for a very long time.”

