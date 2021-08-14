Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Paralympian’s wheelchair badly damaged en route to Tokyo

By Press Association
August 14, 2021, 1:41 pm
Patrick Flanagan’s wheelchair was ‘destroyed’ en route to Heathrow (Steve Parsons/PA)
An Irish Paralympian has had to secure a replacement wheelchair after his was badly damaged in transit on his journey to Tokyo.

Para-swimmer Patrick Flanagan said he was “gutted” to discover his wheelchair had been “destroyed” en route from Ireland to Heathrow on the first leg of his trip to the Paralympics in Japan.

The athlete from Longford said the wheels had been damaged and the frame of the chair had sustained a lot of other dents and scrapes.

“My chair was destroyed,” he wrote on Twitter.

“My chair is my independence and to be left in an over-sized airport chair is degrading.”

He added: “The staff in Heathrow were extremely apologetic. But unfortunately an apology does very little for me.

“I was given an over-sized airport wheelchair, filled out a claim form and sent on my way. I can barely push myself in this chair and simple tasks like getting around my hotel room are extremely tough. And now I have to fly to Tokyo.

“This is not something that can happen to wheelchair users. It’s unacceptable. Both airlines and baggage handlers need to pay attention to chairs.

“My chair is my independence and takes months to be fitted and ordered. Mine is specifically sized to support my back, is lightweight so I can lift it in to the car, and is extremely sturdy. It would not be damaged easily.

“I’m gutted to have to start out my Paralympic journey like this but I just can’t wait to get to Japan, join up with the rest of the team and put on a performance to be proud of.”

Flanagan later posted that he was getting a spare chair flown out.

“Thanks to everyone for reaching out this morning,” he wrote on Saturday.

“Luckily I’m getting an older chair flown out today. But not all wheelchair users are lucky enough to have a spare. The point remains the same, this should never happen!

“For now, #Tokyo we are coming.”

